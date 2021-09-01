Watch Now: Catawba County Schools reverses mask decision; angry parents voice displeasure as police officers provide security for board

While the school data was being presented, board member Ronn Abernathy discussed directly with Stover the percentage of positive cases in students. Abernathy said that “126 is a lot and that’s unfortunate,” but the total number of positive cases is less than 1% of the entire student population.

“Mr. Abernathy, I think that the largest issue that we are running into is the number of students who are out of school currently,” Stover said. “That’s where I am running into issues with staff and students who are out 10 days at a clip.”

All board members agreed that keeping students in the classroom was the main goal.

“I would like to say that I still strongly think it should be the parents’ decision whether kids wear a mask or not, but I also want to keep the kids in school,” board member Annette Richards said. “It is obvious with quarantines, if they don’t have a mask on they will be quarantined, which is taking the kids out of school. Eventually, we are heading in the direction that we are going to have to close the schools down and go remote.”