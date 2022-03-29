Walk-through metal detectors to be purchased for Catawba County Schools

The purchase of 10 walk-through metal detectors for Catawba County Schools was approved at a school board meeting on Monday.

The metal detectors are for high schools and middle schools in the district, Catawba County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Daniel Moore said.

The metal detectors will cost $31,800 and will be purchased using school safety grant funding, Moore said.

The metal detectors are portable. Moore said the detectors could be transported to different schools as needed, and in the case of a threat, multiple detectors could be set up in one location.

Board member Ronn Abernathy asked if the metal detectors could be used at the central office during school board meetings. Moore said that is a possibility if there is suspicion of a threat.

Computer monitoring program

The Catawba County Schools Board of Education approved an extension of their contract with the computer management company Lightspeed Systems. The extension will add two years to the plan and add the ability to monitor student computers 24/7. Smart alerts will be sent if the monitor notes threats and cyber bullying. The monitoring also aids in suicide prevention, Catawba County Schools Chief Technology Officer Marty Sharpe said.

The upgrade is funded by a state grant. The school district has been allotted around $161,000, Sharpe said.

“(The state is) giving that money to mitigate cyberbullying, monitor students' internet activity, monitor classroom educational devices, and assist with suicide prevention services,” Sharpe said. “So, we were tasked as a district to look at those funding opportunities that expire, I believe in September 2024, to try to build out a product or build out a third-party vendor to touch on each one of these phases.”

Sharpe said it was easier to negotiate new terms with the district’s current monitoring service, than to start from scratch. The district has been using Lightspeed Systems for around four years. The new contract will cost about $5.20 per student, Sharpe said.

The district will still be able to filter what is accessible on every student device. Teachers will be able to pull up and send links to students directly during class. The teachers will be able to share their screens, as well as view the screens of students.

The new contract will be adding a smart alert feature, which monitors student devices 24/7 and sends notifications to a third party when something is detected. The third party will review the alert to determine the severity, and then send notification to specified staff members for the district, Sharpe said.

