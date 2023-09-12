What if art is a language? What if creativity is an inherent human trait? What if drawing and writing had never split into separate art forms?

These are questions Lynda Barry explores in her research on creativity. Barry is an associate professor of interdisciplinary creativity at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. She is also a recipient of the $625,000 MacArthur Fellows Program grant, which is annually awarded to innovative people in any field, according to the MacArthur Foundation website.

Barry will appear for the Visiting Writers Series at Lenoir-Rhyne University on Thursday to share her insights on creativity, and discuss her book, “What It Is.” The program’s new coordinator is Laura Crawley, the university’s vice president for mission, engagement and innovation.

“People ask me, ‘Do you really think creativity can be taught?’” Barry said. “To me it sounds like, ‘Do you think kidneys can be taught?’ … It’s not about teaching. We’re born with it.”

Barry said that, up until kindergarten, drawing and writing are tied together. The educational system splits the two, Barry said. But, before the split, Barry said most children are excellent storytellers.

As children grow older and more set in the idea that drawing and writing are separate, many give up on drawing, Barry said. Most people are about 8 years old when that happens, Barry said, because then they realize they can’t draw things like hands and roses.

“A lot of us are living with a decision we made about ourselves when we were that young,” Barry said. “But what if it turns out that there’s another kind of drawing that’s much more related to the kind of drawing we did when we were kids?”

Representational drawing, such as drawing a rose as a distinct, recognizable thing, is not the only way to draw, Barry said.

“Drawing can be a whole other thing. It’s the same as riding a bike. You ride a bike around because it’s a fun thing to do. I always say it’s like thinking that, unless you can ride a bike like Lance Armstrong, you shouldn’t ride a bike,” Barry said, and added with a giggle: “And not even Lance Armstrong could ride a bike like Lance Armstrong.”

What do you hope LR students get from your visit?

That they can draw and write, and those two things are very closely tied. And that the kind of drawing they can do, it’s not representational drawing. Not everybody can do that, or not everybody wants to. For example, one of the things that’s really fun to do is I just have people make a quick scribble on a piece of paper, and then they pass it to their neighbor. So, you have this scribble, and then I put on some music, give them three minutes, and I say, “You have to turn that scribble into a monster.” Everybody can do it, because there’s no way a monster looks. So, then they do it and we all laugh. And then I say, “Now trade with somebody.” So now, there was somebody who did the scribble, the person who made the monster, and now it’s yours. Then I say “Draw that monster’s parents. What two monsters have to get together to make that one?” And then I say, “So let’s look at that monster again and let’s draw it as a toddler and draw a sibling.” People can do it. It’s really interesting, and they find that it’s almost like their hand just knows how to do it.

Can you describe how writing, drawing are related?

When kids are learning to write by hand, they’re drawing. We call those letters characters, and they have different personalities and moods. Kids often say “draw my name.” There was a little girl I worked with named Ella, who loved to draw the alphabet. But she would make the E really big, and she would go, “Look at this big E bossing all the other letters around.”

Oftentimes kids don’t draw just to draw. They’re usually telling a story. And as they’re drawing, they’re watching their own hand draw, and from watching their hand, that’s how they know what the story is. It’s not like they’re thinking of the story. So it’s drawing going from your hand up into your brain versus your brain down into your hand. What happens with spontaneous storytelling is spontaneous movement, and the stories tend to be very satisfying.

You’ve seen kids’ drawings. There’s something about them that is just satisfying and charming. That’s something that gets lost as we get older, and those two things are split, because it’s almost like you don’t have depth of field. It’s like how we have two eyes, and if we close one, we kind of lose our depth perception. Once you separate the two, something happens that takes away this extra sense that I feel like people have.

What drew you to study children’s creativity?

I noticed that whenever I was in some kind of creative jam, it was usually an interaction with a kid that got me out of it. For example, I had been trying to write this book. I wrote my first book really fast. I did it all by hand. And then, the next book took years, and I was trying to figure out why. I realized it was because I was writing it on a computer, and you can delete anything you’re unsure of. The things you’re unsure of are new things trying to come through. So, with this idea that you have a delete button, I always tell my students, “Imagine if you had that on your life.” I’d have 27 minutes that I know are great.

So, I was really stuck writing, and I was babysitting a 4-year-old. One of the things that I love to do is, I say, “If you tell me a story, I’ll write it down and then I’ll read it back to you.” So, he goes “Once.” (pause) And he goes, “Write it.” So, I wrote “Once.” And he goes, “Upon.” I’m like, “I can write just as fast as you can talk,” but he didn’t want to tell me what the next word was until he saw that I had written that word. He ended up telling a classic, three-act story that had every piece of story structure I had ever read about.

And I remember thinking, “Maybe the problem is that the computer is too fast. So maybe I should write it by hand again.” So that book that I was working on for 10 years on the computer, I ended up writing in nine months with a paintbrush. A paintbrush is slow. It was a completely different story than I thought I was going to write. Turns out, people have known about writing with a brush for 3,000 years in Chinese culture.

What do you see stunting people’s creativity?

Nervousness and not knowing how to start. Having no idea how to start and also not having a time limit. For example, if I just say, “Draw a mermaid,” people freeze and get really stiff, or say, “I can’t do it.” But if I say, “Draw me a mermaid for one whole minute with your eyes closed.” And then I tell them, “You have 50 more seconds.” Then, when we get to the end, I always go, “Five, four, three, two, one. Take a look.” There’s always this moment of quiet and then everybody starts laughing. And all we did was wiggle a pen with our eyes closed for one minute, but it transforms the mood of the room.