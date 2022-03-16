Various summer learning opportunities to be offered by Hickory Public Schools

Hickory Public Schools is offering summer learning programs to help students struggling in school.
The Hickory Public Schools Summer Bridge program will help some fifth- through 11th-graders strengthen their math and reading skills and learn about career and technical education opportunities. The programs will be offered on Mondays through Thursdays each week.
The programs address gaps in learning and help students be better prepared for the next school year, Hickory Public Schools Director of Accountability Shawn Clemons said.
“When students can access grade-level content, their self-efficacy improves which directly impacts their academic performance,” Clemons said in an email. “Part of the vision of Hickory city schools (Hickory Public Schools) is to ensure a high quality education for all students, preparing them to become responsible productive citizens.”
All rising sixth-graders will have the option to visit their middle school to work on English and math skills and learn about career and technical education at the middle-school level. There will be two two-week sessions hosted at both Grandview Middle School and Northview Middle School. The sessions will be June 6-16 and June 20-30, Clemons said at a district school board meeting on Monday.
“We wanted to have the opportunity for them to become acclimated to their middle schools,” Clemons said. “We have a teacher who is getting some training in coding. So we’ll also be able to offer that opportunity to students (during the program.)”
Principals at both middle schools will work with staff members to select 15 to 20 students from sixth, seventh and eighth grade, who have struggled in their classes throughout the school year, to participate in the program. The program will be optional for these students, but attendance is recommended, Clemons said.
A recent study from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction showed that students statewide made significantly less academic progress during the pandemic than in previous years. The study showed that students of all ages and backgrounds scored lower than expected in nearly all subjects, especially math and science.
“We know the pandemic greatly disrupted the learning process and life for most students,” Clemons said in an email. “We are continually taking stock of the short- and long-term effects the pandemic caused to student learning. When addressing learning loss, it is quite complex. There are academic concerns, as well as social and emotional concerns. Our summer programming is focused on academics, however we will provide a stable, safe and loving environment for students.”
During the summer programs, middle-schoolers will work on English and math skills. Students will get the opportunity to participate in hands-on labs with Catawba Science Center staff members and will get to gain skills through career and technical education opportunities. The program will take place at both middle schools June 6-30, Clemons said.
A select group of rising ninth-graders, who scored a four or five on their end-of-grade math tests for eighth grade, will have the chance to earn high school credits in math and career management classes. The program will be offered at Hickory High School June 6-30, Clemons said. Students who complete the program will be able to take another honors math course, Clemons said.
A select group of rising 10th- and 11th-graders will have the chance to earn high school credit in a hybrid summer course focused on Microsoft Word skills.
Along with the Microsoft Word course, students will spend part of each day at Catawba Valley Community College learning about their offerings. The program will be held at Hickory High School June 6-30, Clemons said.
The school district is required to have a summer reading camp as part of the Read to Achieve Act, Hickory Public Schools Director of Federal Programs Timothy Sims said at the Monday board meeting.
“This requires 72 hours of reading instruction for students in grades one, two and three who are not meeting grade-level benchmarks,” Sims said. “We will be hiring teachers. If teachers have high growth, we are required to pay them a $1,200 signing bonus to teach for the summer program. So, we are working on that.”
The summer camp will be at Longview Elementary School June 6-30. Transportation and meals will be provided, Sims said.
Remediation and credit recovery opportunities
Students who did not do well on their end-of-grade and end-of-course tests will have the chance to make up for those tests this summer as well.
Remediation will be May 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tests will be re-administered June 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. An additional re-administration day will be on June 3 if needed. Transportation will be provided for free, as well as breakfast and lunch, Clemons said.
The remediation program will cover end-of-grade tests in math for third through eighth, reading and English language arts for fourth through eighth and science for fifth through eighth. The end-of-course tests covered will be biology, English II, North Carolina Math I and III, Clemons said.
Credit Recovery Summer School will be offered to high school students who received an average of 50 to 59 in a course, in order to stay on track for graduating high school in four years, Clemons said.
“This is done by Inspired Learning Program, our community partner, so we give our high school students the opportunity to receive remediation in the parts of courses where they failed,” Clemons said. “This has been instrumental in our cohort graduation rate and keeping students on track for graduation.”
The students will be able to make up credits for English, math, world history, civics, American history, earth science, biology, physical science and chemistry classes.
The summer school will operate from June 20 to July 21, but will be closed on July 4 through 7. Students will attend the summer school program in the cafeteria of the Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School, Clemons said.