Various summer learning opportunities to be offered by Hickory Public Schools

“This requires 72 hours of reading instruction for students in grades one, two and three who are not meeting grade-level benchmarks,” Sims said. “We will be hiring teachers. If teachers have high growth, we are required to pay them a $1,200 signing bonus to teach for the summer program. So, we are working on that.”

The summer camp will be at Longview Elementary School June 6-30. Transportation and meals will be provided, Sims said.

Remediation and credit recovery opportunities

Students who did not do well on their end-of-grade and end-of-course tests will have the chance to make up for those tests this summer as well.

Remediation will be May 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tests will be re-administered June 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. An additional re-administration day will be on June 3 if needed. Transportation will be provided for free, as well as breakfast and lunch, Clemons said.

The remediation program will cover end-of-grade tests in math for third through eighth, reading and English language arts for fourth through eighth and science for fifth through eighth. The end-of-course tests covered will be biology, English II, North Carolina Math I and III, Clemons said.