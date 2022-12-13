Vape detectors planned for middle schools in Hickory

Vape detectors will be installed in all Hickory Public Schools middle schools, said Angela Simmons, director of Student Services, at the Board of Education meeting on Monday.

Simmons, who is part of the Student Health Advisory Committee (SHAC), said Hickory Public Schools received a $26,000 grant from Live Well Catawba to install the vape detectors.

The plan is to start with the eighth-grade bathrooms and work down to the sixth-grade bathrooms, Simmons said.

Simmons said a number of PE teachers also were trained in the “Catch My Breath” program, which is designed to educate students on the effect vaping has on a person’s lungs.

“It is part of looking at ways to, instead of just suspending a student for having a vape, what else we can do,” Simmons said. “So, we’re (also) looking at a process of doing in-school suspension (and) confiscating the vape, as well as requiring students to go through additional education (and) sending home some parent education. Things like that, depending on the level of suspension.”

Another topic Simmons raised is awareness of resources for abused and neglected children.

It is required by statute to send a letter about resources home with all children from sixth to 12th grades, Simmons said, but the advisory committee intends to explore more options to share the information, including social media posts.

Simmons also mentioned that a pre-COVID program, Teen Talks, will restart soon.

Teen Talks is a program centered on sexual health and puberty, Simmons said. Teen Talks is not affiliated with the school system but takes place during an after-school program called Inspired Learning.

Parents must opt in for their child to participate in Teen Talks, Simmons said.

For the past few years, Simmons said the health advisory committee has focused on COVID-19 protection and prevention. She said now that the pandemic is loosening its grip on society, the committee can refocus on other aspects of student health.