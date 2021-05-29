'Unforgettable': Maiden High School graduates 202 seniors; see the photos and watch the videos

Maiden High School celebrated the class of 2021 Saturday morning with a commencement ceremony held at the Thomas E. Brown football stadium.

“The world looks a little different as you leave Maiden High School versus the first day you began this journey in 2017 as a freshman,” said Principal Brian Hefner. “COVID-19 has forced us all to react to what life presented to us. You learned how to complete school work in all sorts of new ways and places. You went from textbooks to Chromebooks.”

Hefner applauded the resilience of the class of 2021. “Despite these challenges, you reacted in such a way that made it possible for you to be here today — graduating as a Blue Devil,” he said.

A total of 202 students graduated as part of Maiden High School’s class of 2021. Of these, 70 plan to attend a four-year college, 88 plan to attend a two-year college, 28 will enter the workforce, six will join the military, and 10 have yet to decide. The class also earned a total of $2,775,500 scholarship dollars.

The commencement ceremony had four student speakers, which included Noelle Poovey, Andre Quijas Arteaga, Jazlyn Smith and Sarah Andrews.