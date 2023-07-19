Director Amanda Duncan and Chairman Barry Cheney from the Catawba County Board of Elections gave a short presentation to the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education on Monday night outlining recent changes in school board elections.

School board elections became partisan elections on June 8, when House Bill 66 was signed into law. The bill dictates that candidates must register with a political party, and that elections will now take place on even-numbered years. The bill affected Newton-Conover City, Catawba County and Hickory Public schools.

Newton-Conover board members Jim Stockner, Jeanne Jarrett and Mark Pennell would have been up for reelection this year had the bill not passed. Now, their terms have been extended for one year. Filing for a seat on the school board begins on Dec. 4 and ends on Dec. 15, Duncan said.

Duncan presented two options for candidates who are unaffiliated. One option is to choose a party. Candidates can file as a Republican, Democrat or with the Green Party. Duncan said a candidate must be involved with the party for 90 days.

The other option is filing an unaffiliated petition. Duncan said the petition can be organized anytime. For the petition to pass, it must have signatures of 4% of registered voters in an area, Duncan said. According to numbers from June, 4% of registered voters in Conover would be 257 people. In Newton, it would be 221. These numbers will change, Duncan said, because registration changes daily.

The deadline for an unaffiliated petition is March 5, 2024, at noon. That is also the day of the primary, if needed.

The general election is Nov. 5.