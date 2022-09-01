Two As, six Bs and 12 Ds: State report cards released for 3 school systems in Catawba County

Challenger and Discovery high schools were the only schools out of 42 in Catawba County to receive an A in performance for the 2021-2022 year, according to data released by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

Six schools received a B, and 12 schools received a D. None of the schools in the county received an F. The new performance grades and corresponding data are the first to be released since 2019. Alternative schools Catawba Rosenwald Education Center and Conover School were not graded.

The state calculates school performance scores primarily on exam results. The grades are based on how students score. The scores are based 80% on test results and 20% on student growth, which is measured by student performance over time.

To receive an A, the school scored between 85 and 100. A school with a D scored between 40 and 54, according to the performance report.

Despite the lower grades, the Catawba County and Newton-Conover City Schools districts outperformed the state average on proficiency rates. The proficiency rates are based on the percentage of students in each district who scored at or above grade level on end-of-grade and end-of-course tests.

The state proficiency rate for the 2021-2022 school year was 51.4%. In Catawba County Schools, 56.1% of students reached at least grade level proficiency. Newton-Conover City Schools had 52.2% of students hit that mark.

Hickory Public Schools had 50.2% of students reach proficiency, which was below the state average.

Alexander County Schools had a 57.9% proficiency rate. Burke County Schools had a 52.8% proficiency rate. Caldwell County Schools had a 48.7% proficiency rate for the 2021-2022 school year.