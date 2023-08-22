As she settles into her new position as Hickory’s school superintendent, Jennifer Griffin is also settling into a new office. The freshly painted, off-white walls are not yet decorated but bookshelves and end tables are gradually filling with Griffin’s things.

On a bookshelf, two unopened Funko Pop figures act as bookends. On the left is a figure of Tupac Shakur, a popular rapper in the ‘90s. On the right is another popular ‘90s rapper, Biggie Smalls. Griffin said there is debate in her family about which rapper is the best.

“They’re conversation starters,” Griffin said. “I had them in my office (when I was a principal). The kids liked those Pop figures, so it would start a conversation at least. And sometimes if somebody is upset and they see something like that in your office, they calm down and have a different kind of conversation. Then you can talk about why they’re really there.”

Sitting among photos of school events and family is a canvas painted royal blue. Black Kanji text is painted in the center. The painting is a gift from Griffin’s son, 20-year-old Waker Griffin, who is fluent in Japanese and lived in the country for a short time. Griffin said the text means “kind person.”

Griffin beamed as she spoke of her sons. The youngest, 16-year-old Sam Griffin, is a gifted musician, Griffin said. Sam has played cello since third grade, Griffin said. He also picked up guitar and most recently taught himself to play the keyboard.

Griffin took the oath of office at a work session held by Hickory Public Schools earlier this month. She has a $150,000 base salary. Griffin has a long history with the district, having worked as a principal for 14 years, first at Oakwood Elementary School and then at Grandview Middle School, according to a July news release from the district. The news release said she also served Hickory Public Schools as a K-12 curriculum specialist.

For the last two years, Griffin worked as the middle school and fine arts director at Catawba County Schools, according to the news release. The night the board of education announced her as the new superintendent, Griffin said returning to Hickory Public Schools felt like coming home.

Griffin has an extensive background in education and earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Western Carolina University, according to the news release.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why did you choose a career in education?

I’ve always wanted to make a difference in the world, and I felt like these are my talents. God gave me gifts in this area, so I want to use those. I have wanted to be a teacher since I was 3 or 4 years old. I was a North Carolina Teaching Fellow. It’s just a passion of mine.

A meteorologist?

If it was free, I would still take classes because I love learning from other people and hearing their thoughts about things. I think it helps me grow as a person to hear other people’s perspectives, and I just find joy in all of that. I enjoy learning. I love to learn about education, leadership and change leadership. I think those are passions of mine. If I were not in the education field, I would probably like to be a meteorologist. I would like to take some classes in that area. That’s a little-known fact.

What values did your parents instill in you?

My mother worked for the department of social services, and as a child I spent a lot of time in her office. She taught me that we can’t always help people, but if we can, we should. So that is one of the things I keep in mind all the time. I want to be a helper. My grandparents were Depression-era folks, and they taught me that an education is something that cannot be taken away from you. So, when you put those two things together, you can see how my life path was influenced heavily by them.

Where are you from?

I grew up in Union County, in Monroe.

When did you come to Hickory, and why did you stay?

We moved to this area in 2004. It was a relocation for work. This is such a great place to raise children. There are so many great things in the community. You’ve got the YMCA, with all kinds of programs for your children, great youth groups and all the things that families need to support them. When you’re raising children, it’s not easy. And so we just found what we needed. It felt like home, so we didn’t want to leave.

What is your family makeup now?

It’s me and my boys, and we have two dogs. Bentley is a boxer and then we have a rescue named Katie.

What motivates you?

From a work perspective, when you have a relationship with the people that you work with and relationships with students and families, it motivates me to see when they’re growing. When they’re having joy and learning and when they get connected to the school. When you can tell that you’re making a positive difference in their lives. That is exciting. And coming back here and seeing students I’ve had who have matured. It’s great to see that those students have persevered and they’re seeing success, so those things keep me going.

Do you have hobbies?

I love to run, and I love to go to the gym. I get up at 4 in the morning, three days a week, and go to the gym. That is, for me, a way that I can take care of myself. These jobs are stressful. I encourage my employees to do whatever it is that is a stress-relief for them.

What is the best advice you have received, and who gave it?

I got some advice recently that I think is great for me and my new role. I had a colleague meet with me, and, you know, I’m busy and I like to get things done, and I’ve come here at this time of the school year. So, he looked at me and he said, “Breathe.” And I thought, “Yes, I need to breathe.” That was advice from Jeff Hodakowski. He was a principal a long time and now he’s the director of testing and accountability.

How do you want to be remembered?

As somebody who made a difference and somebody who cares. Somebody who tried.