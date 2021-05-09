Traditional graduations return to conclude school year marked by pandemic

Executive Order 204, which went into effect on March 23, increased the maximum occupancy limit for outdoor reception venues and sports arenas to 50% of the fire capacity.

This executive order, originally set to remain in effect until 5 p.m. on April 30, was extended under Executive Order 209. The limit will remain in effect until at least June 30, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

After the ups and downs of this school year, Hayman said the Class of 2021 deserves to be celebrated. “They didn’t get the pep rallies, the Friday night lights, Spirit Week — just those special times where memories are made. It was different,” she said. “But I will say these kids have really stepped up and tried hard to keep up with the challenges of this past school year.”

To wrap up their hard work, graduates across Catawba County will celebrate the milestone of high school graduation.

“I think a traditional high school graduation ceremony is a rite of passage. It brings the senior class together one last time, and they can celebrate as a collective,” Hayman said. “We are social beings; we aren’t meant to be stuck in rooms by ourselves or behind computers. With this senior class, we’re getting the time to celebrate everyone as a group.”

