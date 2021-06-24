To mask, or not to mask: School leaders await guidance from governor, legislature

After a school year interrupted by a pandemic, parents and students may be wondering what the upcoming school year will look like. Local school district leaders are doing the same.
Currently, face coverings are still mandated at public schools.
However, there is a bill making its way through the General Assembly that could give local school districts the power to decide whether or not to require face coverings for the 2021-2022 school year. The bill, Senate Bill 173, has been dubbed the Free the Smiles Act.
The bill passed in the House on June 23, and has now been sent to the Senate. If the bill passes the Senate, Gov. Roy Cooper will either sign the bill into law or veto it. Cooper has not made a comment about the bill as of June 24.
“At this point, we are in a holding pattern because the governor hasn’t made any changes to his last guidance from the CDC,” said Aron Gabriel, Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent. “From the beginning of the pandemic, we focused on the requirements per the governor and we plan to do so going forward. Until the governor provides additional guidance, we won’t be discussing it in our board meetings.”
Gabriel added that his district has been following the guidance of the Department of Public Instruction’s “Lighting Our Way Forward” document, which includes regularly updated information pertaining to how schools should function in regard to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Leaders with Catawba County Schools and Hickory Public Schools had similar responses when asked what the 2021-2022 school year will entail.
“I can tell you that no determinations and/or discussions have been made with regard to physical distancing, masks, etc. due to the fact that we have received no updated guidance from NC DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services) or NC DPI (Department of Public Instruction),” said Dan Moore, assistant superintendent with Catawba County Schools.
Beverly Snowden, director of communications, said Hickory Public Schools won’t likely discuss the topic at least until the new superintendent begins working. “The new superintendent will be at the July meeting on July 26 — and perhaps this subject will be discussed at that time. I don’t think we will know anything until then or even later,” she said.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.