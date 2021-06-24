To mask, or not to mask: School leaders await guidance from governor, legislature

After a school year interrupted by a pandemic, parents and students may be wondering what the upcoming school year will look like. Local school district leaders are doing the same.

Currently, face coverings are still mandated at public schools.

However, there is a bill making its way through the General Assembly that could give local school districts the power to decide whether or not to require face coverings for the 2021-2022 school year. The bill, Senate Bill 173, has been dubbed the Free the Smiles Act.

The bill passed in the House on June 23, and has now been sent to the Senate. If the bill passes the Senate, Gov. Roy Cooper will either sign the bill into law or veto it. Cooper has not made a comment about the bill as of June 24.

“At this point, we are in a holding pattern because the governor hasn’t made any changes to his last guidance from the CDC,” said Aron Gabriel, Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent. “From the beginning of the pandemic, we focused on the requirements per the governor and we plan to do so going forward. Until the governor provides additional guidance, we won’t be discussing it in our board meetings.”