Tie votes keep masks mandatory in Catawba County Schools

Two tie votes Monday night left school officials in a deadlock on masks in classrooms.

The Catawba County Schools Board of Education could not reach consensus when it came to masks at Monday night’s meeting. Board member Ronn Abernathy made a motion to make masks optional. The vote ended in a tie. Donna Lutz-Carpenter, Annette Richards and Abernathy voted in favor of optional masking. Leslie Barnette, Glenn Fulbright and Jeff Taylor voted in favor of continuing to require masks. Becky Brittain was not present.

Taylor made a motion to keep masks mandatory. That vote also ended in a tie.

"The day after we made masks mandatory we had 1,909 students in quarantine. Today we had about 96," Taylor said on Tuesday. "You can argue about whether or not the masks prevent COVID-19, but they do prevent quarantines and that keeps kids in school, which is my motivation."

Before the motions were made, 11 parents and two students addressed the board during the public hearing portion of the meeting.

