Tie votes keep masks mandatory in Catawba County Schools

Two tie votes Monday night left school officials in a deadlock on masks in classrooms.
The Catawba County Schools Board of Education could not reach consensus when it came to masks at Monday night’s meeting. Board member Ronn Abernathy made a motion to make masks optional. The vote ended in a tie. Donna Lutz-Carpenter, Annette Richards and Abernathy voted in favor of optional masking. Leslie Barnette, Glenn Fulbright and Jeff Taylor voted in favor of continuing to require masks. Becky Brittain was not present.
Taylor made a motion to keep masks mandatory. That vote also ended in a tie.
"The day after we made masks mandatory we had 1,909 students in quarantine. Today we had about 96," Taylor said on Tuesday. "You can argue about whether or not the masks prevent COVID-19, but they do prevent quarantines and that keeps kids in school, which is my motivation."
Before the motions were made, 11 parents and two students addressed the board during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
“We, as parents, will stand up and fight for our children until they unmask them,” parent Dawn Deal Taylor said in a Facebook message on Tuesday. “Catawba County School board nor the government owns our children! They have a right and so do we! They are taking away our freedom!” Taylor was one of the speakers Monday night.
Other school districts
Hickory Public Schools voted unanimously on Monday to continue with the mandatory mask policy. Before the board voted, Director of Student Services Angela Simmons presented the most recent data for the district. This included the current total of cases in students and staff, as well as the number of quarantines in students and staff.
Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to continue requiring masks indoors. That vote was two weeks ago.
Alexander County Schools moved to a mask-optional policy on Monday. The school board adopted a policy that would allow optional masking as long as the district maintained a rolling average of 20 positive cases or less for a three-week period. For the last three weeks the average of positive cases has been 16, Alexander County Schools Superintendent Jennifer Hefner said.