Thursday is deadline for applications, community survey in Hickory superintendent search
HICKORY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Thursday is deadline for applications, community survey in Hickory superintendent search

Culbreath-Setzer Superintendent

Felicia Culbreath-Setzer speaks during a public forum regarding the search for a new superintendent for Hickory Public Schools.

 KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD

The Hickory school system is approaching a key deadline in its search for a new superintendent.

People interested in applying will be able to do so through Thursday. That's also the last day parents and other community stakeholders will have to complete a short survey giving feedback on the search.

The survey is available on the home page of the school system website at www.hickoryschools.net.

The search was prompted by Superintendent Robbie Adell’s announcement in January that he would be retiring June 30 after six years as superintendent.

Assistant Superintendent La’Ronda Whiteside will also be retiring.

On Monday, Hickory Public Schools Board of Education held the second of two public forums on the superintendent hiring process.

Like the first forum, the second was sparsely attended and only two people spoke.

Felicia Culbreath-Setzer represented her community group Black Women Unified Now. She asked the board members to consider inclusivity in their selection of a new superintendent.

“We ask that you ensure your final applicant pool is diverse,” Culbreath-Setzer said. “We ask that you ensure the pool is positioned to speak and ask questions and answer questions at the Ridgeview community meeting.”

Culbreath-Setzer also advocated for Whiteside to be considered for the position.

The Rev. David Roberts II also spoke, emphasizing the need for a superintendent who knew how to maintain discipline while also ensuring that discipline does not prevent students, particularly minority students, from learning.

Board Chairman Bryan Graham said after the meeting board members will find out how many people have applied for the job after the application period closes.

The school system hopes to have a new superintendent hired by July 1. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

