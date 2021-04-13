Thursday is deadline for applications, community survey in Hickory superintendent search

The Hickory school system is approaching a key deadline in its search for a new superintendent.

People interested in applying will be able to do so through Thursday. That's also the last day parents and other community stakeholders will have to complete a short survey giving feedback on the search.

The survey is available on the home page of the school system website at www.hickoryschools.net.

The search was prompted by Superintendent Robbie Adell’s announcement in January that he would be retiring June 30 after six years as superintendent.

Assistant Superintendent La’Ronda Whiteside will also be retiring.

On Monday, Hickory Public Schools Board of Education held the second of two public forums on the superintendent hiring process.

Like the first forum, the second was sparsely attended and only two people spoke.

Felicia Culbreath-Setzer represented her community group Black Women Unified Now. She asked the board members to consider inclusivity in their selection of a new superintendent.