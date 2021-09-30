Three LR professors to deliver talks on pandemic; first lecture is Friday at 10 a.m. on campus

Three Lenoir-Rhyne University professors will share their perspectives and professional research on the COVID-19 pandemic in a three-part session of the school's First Fridays lectures.

Lenoir-Rhyne University Associate Professor of Psychology Taylor Newton will lead the presentation on Friday, Assistant Professor of Music Ryan Luhrs on Nov. 5 and Associate Professor of Public Health Randall Bergman on Dec. 3. All presentations will be at 10 a.m.

“Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed like the right time to come together to better understand the events of the last 18 months through the scholarship and outreach of our own here at LR,” Newton said in an email. “We hope members of the community feel welcome at LR and enjoy intellectually engaging with faculty, staff and students.”

Newton, speaking Friday, listed her topic as “Pandemic Persuasion." The presentation will be based off the research she did during a sabbatical last year.