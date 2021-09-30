Three LR professors to deliver talks on pandemic; first lecture is Friday at 10 a.m. on campus

Three Lenoir-Rhyne University professors will share their perspectives and professional research on the COVID-19 pandemic in a three-part session of the school's First Fridays lectures.
Lenoir-Rhyne University Associate Professor of Psychology Taylor Newton will lead the presentation on Friday, Assistant Professor of Music Ryan Luhrs on Nov. 5 and Associate Professor of Public Health Randall Bergman on Dec. 3. All presentations will be at 10 a.m.
“Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed like the right time to come together to better understand the events of the last 18 months through the scholarship and outreach of our own here at LR,” Newton said in an email. “We hope members of the community feel welcome at LR and enjoy intellectually engaging with faculty, staff and students.”
Newton, speaking Friday, listed her topic as “Pandemic Persuasion." The presentation will be based off the research she did during a sabbatical last year.
“In the past year, I have studied people's beliefs and attitudes about the COVID-19 pandemic and how those are related to behaviors such as mask-wearing and vaccination,” Newton said. “From this research, my collaborators and I identified ways to improve public health outcomes and attempted to apply these insights through community outreach. I'm planning to talk about the research as well as the challenges and successes of our outreach.”
The lectures are open to the public but space is limited. There will be 30 seats available through online registration for the in-person lecture in Lenoir-Rhyne’s Rudisill Library room 127 and the presentations will be streamed live via Zoom at www.lr.edu/first-fridays.
“Later this semester, we'll get to learn about the work of Dr. Ryan Luhrs who brought music to our quarantined lives in ways that were both novel and community-building,” Newton said. “We'll also have the opportunity to hear about the research of Dr. Randall Bergman on the experience of anxiety during the pandemic from a public health perspective.”
These lectures are part of a series of events held on the first Friday of every month. At these events Lenoir-Rhyne University hosts a speaker from the LR community to speak on a wide range of topics, from NASCAR to poetry, according to Newton and Associate Professor of Philosophy Michael Deckard.