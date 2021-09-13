The history of Ellerbe School

“My main purpose wasn’t to make money. I didn’t want the story to be lost,” Goodman said. “I knew once my generation was gone, the story would be over.”

Goodman said she had been wondering for a long time what to do with all the information she gathered. She kept it all in a large plastic bin. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the country started shutting down, she decided to write her book, “Learning by Doing: An Annotated Scrapbook of the Ellerbe School 1920-1949.”

“I wanted to show it (the school’s history), not tell it,” Goodman said. “Which is what inspired the scrapbook idea.”

Goodman spent last year retyping the articles she had collected. She thought this was the best way to preserve the history of the school rather than paraphrasing and telling the story through her own narrative. She does add her own commentary into the book, but the majority of it is the original articles retyped for visual clarity.

According to Goodman’s book, Little served as principal of the school for 21 years. He never earned a college degree but took some college courses, which in the early 1900s qualified him to be a teacher. He started his college education in 1910 at Lenoir-Rhyne College, now Lenoir-Rhyne University.