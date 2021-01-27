‘The epitome of a servant leader’: Hickory Superintendent announces plans to retire

Within three years, Hickory pulled up the district’s School Performance Grades (SPG) from five D grades to B grades. The district was no longer considered a low-performing district.

“We have incredibly talented teachers and leaders within the Hickory Public Schools system and together, with the students, they all worked hard with a renewed sense of focus,” said Adell.

"Dr. Robbie Adell is the epitome of a servant leader,” said Hickory Public Schools Board of Education member James Brinkley. “Working together on several projects I learned really quick that the accolades that hung on his wall were not the true representation of who Robbie was at heart. He is a simple guy from Buncombe County that grew up a normal life and set goals for himself and achieved them by never forgetting the true authenticity of who he was. This is what defines a person’s character and legacy of always staying true to who you are at your inner core.”

Also under Adell’s leadership, the graduation rate increased in the past five years, Spanish is now offered at the middle school level, funding was secured for numerous facility upgrades and Adell, along with the Board of Education, overhauled more than 300 school board policies that had not been reviewed in 30 years.

