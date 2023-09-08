The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released testing and accountability scores for the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday morning.

Two area early college high schools made an A last year, and two area elementary schools scored F.

Catawba County Schools Challenger Early College High School received an A along with Newton-Conover City Schools’ Discovery High School. Catawba County’s St. Stephens Elementary School and Hickory Public Schools’ Viewmont Elementary School both received an F.

The state calculates school performance scores primarily on exam results. The grades are based on how students score. The scores are based 80% on test results and 20% on student growth, which is measured by student performance over time.

To receive an A, the school scored between 85 and 100. A school with a D scored between 40 and 54, according to the performance report.

School growth is a measurement of how much academic growth students achieve in one year. The majority of schools met growth standards. Eight schools, all within the Catawba County Schools district, exceeded growth standards. Ten schools across all three districts failed to meet growth standards.

The tables below contain each district's scores.