Teaching Scholars program prepares future educators, offers scholarships

To recruit and educate high-quality teachers such as Zakiya Ruth, Lenoir-Rhyne University is accepting applications for its Teaching Scholars program through Jan. 10.
LR’s Teaching Scholars program provides scholarships of up to $5,500 per year for four years to incoming first-year students. These funds are offered in addition to the federal, state and LR financial assistance for which the student is qualified, but cannot be combined to exceed the cost of tuition or combined with other top merit awards. The average LR student eligible for this program receives about $16,000 per year in scholarships and grants from the institution.
As early as their first year of college, scholars accepted into the program will be placed in Hickory area school districts to serve as tutors, small group leaders and instructional assistants.
Program benefits for each scholar include:
Participation in enrichment seminars and experiences each semester.
Involvement in service projects in urban, rural and inner-city communities.
Opportunity to study abroad.
Personalized advising and mentorship provided by the program director.
May be eligible to participate in the LR Honors Academy.
Opportunity to engage in summer experiences working with public school students and serving the local and regional communities.
Upon successful completion of the program, scholars will be licensed to teach in North Carolina, and, in most cases, the license can be easily reciprocated to other states. Through the program, scholars receive job placement assistance, including the provision of resume materials to state human resource directors. Those wishing to advance their degree also will have the opportunity to bridge into graduate programs offered within LR’s School of Education at a discounted tuition rate.