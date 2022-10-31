Teacher from Argentina misses his mom, drinking mate with friends; Lopez Mieres is instructor at HCAM

When Esteban Lopez Mieres moved from Argentina to the U.S., three differences struck him: Americans not greeting one another with a kiss on the cheek, dinner being served earlier in the day and, as an educator, the demands placed on students.

Lopez Mieres began teaching Spanish at Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School. That’s where he said he clearly saw the cultural differences between Argentinian schools and U.S. schools.

The daily routine of students in Argentinian schools is more relaxed, Lopez Mieres said. He said students have many breaks during the day, while American students work through the majority of the day.

“A cool thing that I like here … in the U.S. (is) you have many events throughout the year,” Lopez Mieres said, listing events such as the magnet school’s fall festival, homecoming and prom. He added, “They have a lot of (events) that we don’t have in Argentina, and I think that’s a lot of fun.”

When students set foot in his classroom, Lopez Mieres said they go by Argentinian rules. For example, when he provides handouts, they are instructed not to discard them after the lesson.

“That was another culture shock I had last year. … Most of my kids were throwing out the copies I gave them,” Lopez Mieres said.

“So I took all the copies and notes out of the trash can, and I gave them back to them, and I (said), ‘Have you seen that flag? In Argentina, we don’t throw away copies and notes because we don’t have enough money to do that. We take care of things, so I want to do the same here.’”

Lopez Mieres said he never imagined himself living in the United States. The opportunity presented itself when his husband, Cristian Saverino, was offered a job at Newton-Conover Middle School through a teacher-exchange program called Participate Learning.

Originally, the couple was headed to Australia. However, Australia was slow to reopen during the pandemic and required mountainous paperwork. While they were signing papers and saving money for the move, the opportunity to work in Catawba County arose.

They have lived here for a year.

Lopez Mieres said he taught English as a second language in Argentina. At HCAM, he teaches Spanish. Lopez Mieres said he enjoys it more than teaching English, “because I found out I can teach my culture and the culture of all the Hispanic countries in the world at the same time.”

The rest of the interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What do you miss the most about Argentinian culture?

I miss the culture itself. There are many things about our culture, for example, getting together and drinking mate. Mate is a South American infusion, and we have this cup we fill with yerba (an herb), and we pour hot water and that’s it. The thing with mate is that we share it with our friends and family. We use the same cup and the same straw for everybody. That’s something that I really miss. My husband doesn’t like mate that much, so I have to drink it myself. I miss my mom. I wish my mom could be here so we could drink mate with her.

Since reading is one of your hobbies, what is your favorite book and why?

I like “The Hunger Games” trilogy because of how they portray freedom, or how they portray wanting to be free in a society where (some) people of the country want to be puppets for politicians. That’s something that actually happens in Argentina. In Argentina, you are basically a slave of taxes. They’re all the time telling you what to do, and we (experienced) that during the pandemic. The pandemic was truly hard for us; we had the longest lockdown in the world, I think. We were at home for about six months. It was a lot. After three months, (because) I couldn’t even see my family, I was like, “I don’t even care about police, I’m taking my car, (and) I’m going to see my family.” And then we found out that the president had a party in the middle of the lockdown for his wife because she wanted to have a birthday party. They had a (big) birthday party while we were in lockdown.

Would you like to add anything?

I would love for people to understand that knowing a second language is something that can change their lives. That’s basically what happened to me. Knowing a second language will open many doors in their future. Yes, learning a language is not easy. You have to go through many processes while learning but at the same time, it is totally worth it.