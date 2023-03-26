After 30-plus years at Lenoir-Rhyne University, the man and the mind behind the Visiting Writers Series is retiring.

During his time as a Martin Luther Stevens Professor of English at Lenoir-Rhyne University, Brandes has brought dozens of high-caliber authors into an up-close, personal setting to discuss their work with students and the Hickory community. The list includes authors such as Pulitzer Prize winners Alice Walker, Paul Muldoon and Colson Whitehead. Walker wrote “The Color Purple.” Irish poet Muldoon wrote “Moy Sand and Gravel.” Whitehead wrote “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys.”

The final Visiting Writers Series installment directed by Brandes will be on April 20. That’s when LR will host Naomi Shihab Nye. “I would love for friends and supporters of the Writers Series to attend and allow me to thank them in person, in public, for their loyalty and commitment to reading,” Brandes said. That day is also his 67th birthday, he said.

“The Visiting Writers Series has become one of the premier programs that we offer at LR,” said LR University President Fred Whitt. “While Rand is retiring, we remain fully committed to the Visiting Writers Series. We look forward to further integrating our visiting writers to campus when they visit and to providing opportunities for our students to speak with and learn directly from the authors.”

Brandes confirmed his final day as a LR faculty member is May 12.

Wayne Powell, a former LR president who has spent over 30 years in college administration, said, “At every school you go to, you’ll find one or two people that make the difference between a common, everyday education and something truly special. One of the things I knew about Rand, very early on, is he was that person at Lenoir-Rhyne.”

Hickory’s Alan Jackson said Brandes helped establish the screenwriter’s competition held at the annual Footcandle Film Festival.

“Rand has been such a great asset for this community,” Jackson said. “I think what he’s brought to the table with both the Visiting Writers Series and the partnership with our film festival — it has helped expose a lot of people in this area to some really great talent of writers that I don’t think they would have had an opportunity to connect with otherwise.”

Mitchell Gold, local author and co-founder and chairman of home furnishings manufacturer and retailer Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, said he saw a ripple effect from his appearance as a writer.

Gold, who wrote the book, “Crisis,” about the LGBT+ experience, said the discussion on his book resulted in now-retired pediatrician Bill Long establishing OUTright Youth for local LGBT+ kids.

The interview with Brandes has been edited for length and clarity.

What has been the secret to getting authors to come to a small university?

There are a fair number of things. One of them is that I was lucky to have an international and strong network of professional peers and colleagues. So, I knew people who knew people. And, early on, the university believed in me and supported me.

Our first budget was $500. So, I had just come from Wake Forest University, and I had been at Emory University before that. I said (to Paul Muldoon), ‘Paul, come to Hickory, N.C. We’ll give you $500, beer and pizza, and you can sleep on a couch.’ So we started out small, but LR valued what the Writers Series could do, not only for our student body but for the Hickory community, and we pride ourselves on that town-gown relationship.

And, we’re known throughout the literary arts world as one of the top programs in the country that do what we do for a college like this. Also, a lot of that has been because we’ve approached everything with what I would call gratitude and grace. We are always sure to let the authors know how much we appreciate them leaving their goldfish and kitty cats behind, and coming to Hickory. So, I think the secret is just the core values.

The other thing I’d say is we get a lot of authors who say — and I have had this conversation with them — that they can go to LA, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, or wherever, but if you come to Hickory, you’re going to make a difference in somebody’s life. The impact is going to be exponentially greater.

Have you ever been star-struck?

Sandra Cisneros. She wrote “The House on Mango Street.” And, ironically, Julia Alvarez, who wrote, “How Tia Lola came to (Visit) Stay.” With Cisneros, I felt that I was in the presence of a truly wise woman. She radiated kindness, compassion and wisdom, and was so gracious. And it was the same thing with Julia Alvarez, who became a good friend of the program and did some other work for us. And, of course, my best friend, Seamus Heaney. (But) I try not to do any hero worshipping of my friends. It’s kind of weird.

Those really pop into my mind, but everybody who has come has brought their own unique story and experience, and an aura of accomplishment and humility. We’ve only had a couple, and I will not name those, that did not bring humility. But I can count them on one hand out of 308 writers, and some of that wasn’t their fault. Sometimes we invited them during allergy season and they just felt miserable. The other ones brought the weather with them, you might say.

Have you ever invited someone you ended up being disappointed in?

Of course. I try to give everybody the benefit of the doubt. They’re people, and you don’t know what happened to them the week before, or they might not have been at 100% physically. I think I was most disappointed when I felt like someone agreed to do it when they shouldn’t have, because they had too many other projects going on, and they quite literally did not know where they were. It’s kind of like that rock star syndrome, you know? But again, very, very few. In terms of, “Boy, I wish I wouldn’t have invited that person,” none of them. No one.

What do you think you’ll miss the most after you retire?

I’ll really miss the students. Seeing them light up and seeing them have that opportunity to shake someone’s hand, or have that conversation, or walk across campus. I remember when Sherman Alexie walked one of our students across campus and gave her a pep talk about not being afraid to take chances. And that stuck with her, and I think that’s probably the biggest thing I’ll miss.

And also, I don’t know if I’ll be able to stay involved, but the Little Read program is extra special to me. We had a student last year who won the highest literary award that our English program gives, and in her acceptance speech she said she got interested in writing by coming to Little Read, and winning the (third grade) writing contest. And here she is, 15 or so years later.

Why retire now?

I’m someone who wants to finish strong. I don’t know if you watched the news of the prime minister of New Zealand retiring. She just said, “Things are going great.” Which they are. The program is really strong, and I feel like it’s in a really good place. But, I just want to leave everything strong and also have the opportunity to try something new, quite honestly.

When you look back over your career, what moments did you savor the most?

I enjoyed the downtimes. I enjoyed driving Richard Ford around the Appalachian Mountains in my old, beat-up van with a bunch of people. I enjoyed playing golf with Billy Collins, who is a U.S. Poet Laureate. And Paul Muldoon, we went out to Hiddenite and went sluicing, and I’ve got pictures of him holding up the little gems and all that stuff. So, it’s really been the casual moments. And again, this is why I feel so honored and privileged to be connected to a program like this, because I’ve had those opportunities and I’m extremely grateful for them. I’ve tried to make those opportunities available for everyone in our community in some way.

But, I have tons of stories like that. One I’ll tell you quickly is that when I started out, I was really hitting hard on my friends. So there’s a woman at Harvard, her name is Helen Vendler, and she was the premier English poetry language critic in the country. And she came down, because I knew her from some other things I did. I hadn’t been in Hickory very long and she had never been here. I was driving down a one-way street the wrong way, and she said, “Rand, this is going to be a horrible news story. ‘Famous critic killed by going the wrong way in Hickory.’”

Looking back, is there anything you would change if you could do it all over?

Two things.

One is that while a lot of these writers, I humbly feel, would have been appreciated and enjoyed continuing our relationship somehow, I just didn’t have the time.

And the other thing I wish — and this is just because I’m an archivist — I never thought about keeping a record of what we were doing. So we don’t have a big vault of stuff. And it’s really more about the institutional memory than it is about anything else. Archives are ways of not only learning about the past but finding inspiration for the future.

What is the best advice you have ever received and who gave it?

It changes every year by author to author. But the one that sticks with me is Robin Wall Kimmerer and her emphasis on restorative justice. It’s environmental justice and economic justice. It’s the power of reciprocity, of giving back. When you take, you give, and a lot of that is at the center of who I am and what I try to do.

I had the privilege of being Lenoir-Rhyne’s representative and contact with the Art of Compassion that we did last year. What speaks to me about that is that the little formula that I have for compassion is empathy plus action is compassion. And I think there’s a real empathy deficit in our country, (and) that reading, in particular, is one of the most powerful ways of working that empathy muscle, to walk a hundred thousand miles in someone else’s shoes, not just a mile. To spend a week or months living in someone else’s world.

I think that increases your capacity and your willingness to be compassionate, because as you know, when you’re compassionate, you’re vulnerable. But vulnerability can be a strength, and I think reading supports all of that.

What is your advice to others?

I teach a course called “The Hero’s Journey.” I like it because it’s about what young people are going through right now. Every day you wake up, that’s a challenge. But the challenge is, most of the time, inside of us, not outside of us. Everybody’s got a story. Pay attention to what’s going on around you (and) be willing to go through some kind of ego death to move on in your life and transform yourself.

The other thing is I run another program called the Lineberger Fellows program. As your end goal, always have the desire to share whatever it is you have. Whatever you’ve accomplished, whatever you’ve learned, the MO should be: “I’m going to get to a point in my life where I can mentor someone, or I can volunteer for something, or I can lead a professional organization to help other people do that.”

That would be my advice. And take your ear buds out. I tell my students, “You’re dinosaur bait if a tyrannosaurus rex comes stomping across the campus. You’re not going to hear them, and they’re going to make a snack out of you.”