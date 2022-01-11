 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sugar Loaf Elementary School moves to remote learning on Jan. 12
0 Comments
alert top story
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Sugar Loaf Elementary School moves to remote learning on Jan. 12

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sugar Loaf Elementary School will move to remote learning starting Wednesday and will stay remote through Jan. 17.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The decision came after 55% of the school’s teachers were absent on Tuesday. The school’s ability to safely supervise and educate students was limited due to COVID-19 related absences.

Administration will reevaluate the staffing situation over the weekend to see if the return to school on Jan. 18 remains feasible, Alexander County Schools Public Information Officer Renee Meade said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert