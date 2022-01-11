Sugar Loaf Elementary School moves to remote learning on Jan. 12

Sugar Loaf Elementary School will move to remote learning starting Wednesday and will stay remote through Jan. 17.
The decision came after 55% of the school’s teachers were absent on Tuesday. The school’s ability to safely supervise and educate students was limited due to COVID-19 related absences.
Administration will reevaluate the staffing situation over the weekend to see if the return to school on Jan. 18 remains feasible, Alexander County Schools Public Information Officer Renee Meade said.
