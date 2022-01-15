Students would give the world courage, hope, peace

The Hickory NAACP asked Hickory Public Schools students this question: “If you could give the world one gift, what would it be?”
“The students’ entries reflected their hope for peace in the world — good health for all, food and warmth for all humans and animals, and for people to respect others with kindness, no matter their differences,” said Beverly Snowden, Hickory Public Schools director of communications. “The heartfelt messages from these students certainly give us hope for a bright future.”
The schools that participated were Southwest Primary, Viewmont Elementary, Oakwood Elementary, Longview Elementary, Jenkins Elementary, Grandview Middle and Northview Middle.
Here are some of the children’s responses. Some were edited for clarity.
Fifth-grader Sophia Emery, Oakwood Elementary“If I could give the world a gift, it would be a robot police officer. Its traits would include tidy and neat. It would live on all of the highways, and when someone would litter, it would pick up the trash. The robot would live off of trash, and when people would litter, it would pick it up and eat it. It would also spit out a ticket to the person, and when they would pay it, the money would go to the government, and that money would pay for homes for people and animals that can’t afford a home to live in. This robot would have backup to keep watch while he would go to other highways. He would have high-speed wheels to go from highway to highway. That is what I would give the world as a gift.”
Second-grader Angie Nicole Mejia, Southwest Primary“Si yo pudiera darle al mundo un regalo seria comida porque muchos animales y personas no tienen para comer. Porque ellos lo necesitan pura sobrevir. Tambien yo pienso que todas las personas del mundo deberian tener una casa donde vivir para no estar bajo la lluvia y el color del sol. Tambien para dormir y para descansar bien. Yo creo que las personas que tienen dinero pudieran ayudar a las personas y a los animales con comida y casas para sobrevivir.”
Translation provided by Grace Childers:
“If I could give the world a gift, it would be food, because many animals and people don’t have anything to eat. Because they need that to survive. Also, I think all the people in the world should have a house to live in so they aren’t under the rain and the heat of the sun. Also to sleep and to rest well. I think the people that have money could help people and animals without food and houses to survive.”
Third-grader Taylor Fisher, Jenkins Elementary“I would give the world a cleaner for the seas. They could clean the world and make the world a better place for animals.”
Fifth-grader Anah Ellis, Viewmont Elementary“If I could give the world a gift, it would be to have a fair health system all around the globe. One reason is because some areas don’t have fair health systems. Those areas can’t get vaccines of any kind. People in those areas are more likely to pass away. Some of the places that are listed is Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan and more. Health is important because it keeps us alive and healthy. People can’t get the medicine that they need and probably have a bad immune system. Immune systems help fight sickness.”
Kinley Workman, Longview Elementary“I would give the world courage, hope and kindness because I think most people need it. Some people are sad, alone and mad or frustrated, and I don’t like that because that makes me sad. I don’t like being sad, and sometimes life isn’t fair, and I think everything and everybody needs to be loved or just needs some love. I think most people would agree with me — most of the sadness is coming from COVID-19. We’ve lost people and it’s just not fair for us.”
Sixth-grader Cooper Scharf, Northview Middle“If I could give the world a gift, it would be the ability to accept uniqueness. Everyone is different, whether it be how they look, their personality or what they like. Many people in our world cannot accept people who are different than them. Too many people try to take control of them and make them feel as though they are of a lower class. Children and adults alike are bullied for not looking ‘pretty,’ not acting the same as everyone else and for what they look like. If we can all respect each others differences, we can work together to make a better world for everyone.”
Gabby, Grandview Middle
“If I could give the world a gift, it would be peace. I would give the world peace because I feel if there was no violence the world would be a better place. If I gave the world peace, people would help each other out more. People will treat others like they are humans and nobody would feel unsafe. If someone were to be a part of the LGBT+ community, they would not be scared to come out. There would be no shootings or murders. The world would just be safe. That’s why I would give the world peace.”