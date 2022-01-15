Students would give the world courage, hope, peace

Kinley Workman, Longview Elementary“I would give the world courage, hope and kindness because I think most people need it. Some people are sad, alone and mad or frustrated, and I don’t like that because that makes me sad. I don’t like being sad, and sometimes life isn’t fair, and I think everything and everybody needs to be loved or just needs some love. I think most people would agree with me — most of the sadness is coming from COVID-19. We’ve lost people and it’s just not fair for us.”

Sixth-grader Cooper Scharf, Northview Middle“If I could give the world a gift, it would be the ability to accept uniqueness. Everyone is different, whether it be how they look, their personality or what they like. Many people in our world cannot accept people who are different than them. Too many people try to take control of them and make them feel as though they are of a lower class. Children and adults alike are bullied for not looking ‘pretty,’ not acting the same as everyone else and for what they look like. If we can all respect each others differences, we can work together to make a better world for everyone.”

Gabby, Grandview Middle

“If I could give the world a gift, it would be peace. I would give the world peace because I feel if there was no violence the world would be a better place. If I gave the world peace, people would help each other out more. People will treat others like they are humans and nobody would feel unsafe. If someone were to be a part of the LGBT+ community, they would not be scared to come out. There would be no shootings or murders. The world would just be safe. That’s why I would give the world peace.”

