Over the summer, workers at Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Hickory campus completed a number of renovations across campus and in student housing. All that remains on the to-do list are restroom renovations in the P.E. Monroe Auditorium.

That's important because students return to the Hickory campus on Friday as the fall semester nears.

The smaller tasks that help students transition smoothly are handled by staff members such as Kyle Bivens, who is one of three area coordinators of residence life and student life.

Bivens has a dual role, he said. On the residence life side, it is to ensure move-in goes smoothly and that students are moving into a comfortable space. On the student life side, Bivens said he helps coordinate weekend events and supports other departments to bridge gaps when needed.

Preparing for students to return is a layered process, Bivens said. The residence life department started its between-semester work around July, Bivens said. The department is tasked with assigning rooms to students who will be living on campus, ensuring room keys work, inspecting student living spaces for quality and more. It is also the department that handles issues such as students who need to swap roommates for any reason.

Facilities and custodial staff are essential to the operation, Bivens said, because they do the repair work and cleaning that makes student housing ready for move-in.

Last week, Bivens said the residence life staff was wrapping up its early arrival list. This week, Bivens said they are training resident assistants.

“I really want them to be able to be champions for campus in order to help other students succeed and thrive,” Bivens said of this year’s resident assistants.

Official move-in day is on Friday starting at 8 a.m. Over the weekend, the university will hold a series of events welcoming students to campus, said Senior Creative Content Writer Amanda Smith. Smith said the events are designed to help students get familiar with campus and include game nights, informational sessions and a scavenger hunt along the City Walk.