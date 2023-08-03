All three school districts in Catawba County will welcome students back on Monday, Aug. 28. The following Monday is Labor Day.

The start date is in accordance with state statute. The statute says schools must start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11 unless certain waivers have been approved.

Three districts in surrounding counties chose to start earlier. The Mooresville Graded School District will start back on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Iredell-Statesville Schools will start back on Monday, Aug. 14. Lincoln County Schools start on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Lincoln County Schools Director of Communications and Media Services Karen Dellinger said in an email: “This calendar enables us to have high school final exams prior to Christmas Break with both semesters having similar to equal days of instruction.”

All other districts in surrounding counties will start back on Aug. 28.

Teacher workdays

Catawba County Schools has optional teacher workdays on Aug. 14-15 and Aug. 23-25. Aug. 16-18 and Aug. 21-22 are required workdays.

Hickory Public Schools has optional teacher workdays on Aug. 14-18, Aug. 21 and Aug 25. Required workdays are on Aug. 22-24.

Newton-Conover City Schools has optional teacher workdays from Aug. 14-17. Aug.18-25 are required workdays.

Iredell-Statesville Schools has optional workdays on Aug. 7 then from Aug. 9-11. Aug. 8 is a required workday.

Mooresville Graded School District has Aug. 1 as an optional workday. Aug. 2-4 and 7-8 are required.

Caldwell County Schools has optional workdays on Aug. 14-18. Planning days are Aug. 21 and 24-25. Professional development days are on Aug. 22-23.

Alexander County Schools has optional workdays on Aug. 21 and 25. Required workdays are on Aug. 17-18 and 22-24.

The Burke County Public Schools calendar lists Aug. 16-18 and 22-25 as workdays. Aug. 21 is listed as a required workday.

Lincoln County Schools has an optional workday on Aug. 8. Required workdays are Aug. 9-11 and 14-15.