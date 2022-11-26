Students lost nearly half a school year of learning between 2019-2022 in Catawba County

Students in grades 3-8 in Catawba County’s school districts lost an average of half a school year in math and reading between spring 2019 and spring 2022, according to the Education Recovery Scorecard data.

The Education Recovery Scorecard project was spearheaded by Thomas Kane, faculty director of the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University and Sean Reardon, director of the Educational Opportunity Project at Stanford University.

The changes in test scores from 2019 to 2022 are reported in grade equivalents, a release from the project said.

In an email, Harvard Communications Coordinator Lindsay Blevault helped clarify the data.

“It’s always possible to treat the grade equivalents as a percentage of a school year rather than converting to months,” the email said.

Catawba County Schools scored a -0.59 in math learning and -0.67 in reading. Converting those numbers to percentage of a school year means the district lost 59% of a school year in math and 67% in reading.

Hickory Public Schools lost 63% of the school year in math and 60% in reading.

Newton-Conover City Schools lost 41% of the school year in math and 51% in reading.

Statewide, North Carolina lost about 71% of the school year in math and 53% in reading, according to the press release, which added: “But the data for individual districts varies widely, with some districts’ achievement losses amounting to over a year in losses in math.”

How are our school districts addressing learning loss?

Superintendent of curriculum and instructions at Catawba County Schools, DeAnna Finger, said the district is trying a number of strategies to combat learning loss because there is no single best method that fits all students.

One strategy is acceleration. Acceleration does not increase speed, but keeps students in motion, Finger said.

“The idea is you proceed right through the standards and instruction for all students,” Finger said. “So, you’re making sure that even though there is still learning loss, and they may not have mastered all the standards from the school year before, you proceed through this year’s standards and then go back and pick up any missing skills from the grade before that are relevant to what you’re teaching that day.”

From Finger’s observations, the strategy has had a positive impact.

“If you want learning recovery, you can’t go back and spend three months (in remediation),” Finger said. “Because the fourth-grade math curriculum takes us all school year. We barely finish. So, you have to plod right through and take everybody with you. Then, when kids are missing a skill that they will need to access what you’re about to teach, you pull them into a small group a couple days before and pick that skill back up. Or, during the lesson, you scaffold it to make sure those skills are embedded back in.”

All federal funding the district has received is designated for battling learning loss, Finger said.

“We received approximately $54 million in funding and have spent approximately 66% at this time,” Finger said. “We have used this funding to reduce class size, provide preview tutoring for students, programmatic purchases (and) extra behavioral specialists as some examples.”

Finger said preview tutoring exposes students to material they will learn in the next few days beforehand. That way, they are acquainted with the material, she said.

Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor said in an email that the district is working to address learning loss at every level.

The school system implemented a district-wide reading and literacy program at the K-5 level, Taylor said. “We have aligned our funding to address many issues such as learning loss, staff support, professional development and technology to improve our district overall,” Taylor said. “We have been very strategic with our (relief money) to make sure we are investing in materials, programs, and staff that will have the greatest impact as we move beyond COVID.”

Newton-Conover City Schools implemented a number of methods to combat learning loss, said the district’s Chief Academic Officer Tammy Brown.

Tutoring has been expanded and additional teacher assistant positions have opened, Brown said.

They have also identified all disengaged and/or failing students, she said. “Our summer learning program to support the learning loss has definitely helped our students,” Brown said. “We were able to hold summer learning K-12 and our teachers were able to meet with those students for an additional three weeks in the summer.”

Brown said Newton-Conover City Schools has allotted nearly $2.5 million from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money to address learning loss.

One parent’s experience

Elizabeth Philhower, 41, is the mother of two children in Clyde Campbell Elementary School, which is in the Catawba County Schools district. Her 9-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son are in fourth and fifth grades.

Philhower said she was impressed with how the school handled the pandemic, because the teachers made an effort to keep classes interesting and interactive during virtual instruction, and the principal regularly reached out to communicate progress.

“I feel like the school system and teachers, especially there (at Clyde Campbell Elementary), did the best they could with what they had to work with at the time,” Philhower said.