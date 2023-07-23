Students collected fake evidence including spent bullet shells, a replica handgun and a tissue with drops of red food coloring to solve a pretend shooting during a crime scene exercise Wednesday morning.

These students were participating in Hickory Police Department’s Youth Leadership Academy. Students learn about police work through scenarios such as mock crime scenes, court hearings and traffic stops, Hickory High School Resource Officer Bryson Grier said.

“(The academy) allows them to see us (police) in a different light other than in a uniform helping somebody through their bad day,” Grier said. “They get to come and have a good time with us for two weeks. A lot of these kids will be in our schools."

Grier added, "Every kid that came through here that has become my student. I've maintained that relationship throughout their high school career.”

This year the academy has 25 students, a larger than normal group. The academy has been running for 18 years and there is no fee for students that participate, Hickory Career and Arts Magnet School Resource Officer Michael Ollis said.

The students, grades 6-9, are required to apply and write an essay. This year’s essay prompt was the importance of being a good citizen, Ollis said.

Ollis said these interactions not only help the participants, but it allows them to encourage other students to talk to an officer by sharing their experience and trust.

On Wednesday, the students were divided into five teams. Each student had assigned tasks within their group. The five roles included a technician to collect evidence, a photographer to document the crime scene, an entry log keeper to keep track of who enters the scene, an artist to sketch the layout of the crime scene and a person to write the incident report and document the evidence.

The students then gathered to discuss their findings and prepare for a fake trial. In the afternoon, the students went to the Catawba County Courthouse to hold pretend trials in a real courtroom, Grier said.

Magistrate Stephanie Roberts volunteered her time to serve as the judge. School resource officers portrayed the defendant, defense attorneys and prosecutors. The students presented the evidence, Grier said.

Benjamin Vang, 14, is a ninth-grader at Hickory High School. This is the second year that Vang has attended the academy. He said he enjoyed the chance to meet new people. Some of his favorite experiences from last year were touring a state crime lab in Edneyville and visiting Lake James to hike, swim and meet park rangers.

Vang said the academy taught him that there are pros and cons to being a police officer. He said the academy gave him a new perspective on the challenges police officers face.

