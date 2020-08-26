Students are in class, on campus at Lenoir-Rhyne University

Lenoir-Rhyne students are back on campus, and the university plans to keep it that way.
Students moved in to campus dorms last week but first had to present a form showing they tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.
“If a student received a positive test, we asked that they stay at home and isolate according to current CDC guidelines,” Cory Butzin, marketing communications specialist for Lenoir-Rhyne University, said. “Following the quarantine period, they’re allowed to return to campus for in-person instruction provided they submit clearance from a health care provider.
Some nearby universities, including UNC-Charlotte, have decided to only have online classes for now.
“We continue to monitor local, regional and national guidelines to make sure our campus is as safe as possible,” Butzin said. “We hope we’re able to continue in-person classes for the duration of the semester.”
Butzin said that professors are prepared to move their classes to online instruction if the university decides to move to online only.
School officials say this is a unique time for students and the university.
“In addition to the bonding that comes from a community’s collective response to a challenging situation such as we’re currently dealing with, we are looking forward to exploring new ways of helping our students learn,” Gary Johnson, university provost, said.
Johnson said the blended learning option the university decided on is giving them an opportunity to experiment with teaching modalities and new technology that will not only help them during the pandemic, but also after “once we are back to something closer to normal,” he said.
“We have an opportunity to emerge from this an even better university than we were going in. I find that exciting.” Johnson said.
“We have an opportunity to emerge from this an even better university than we were going in. I find that exciting.”
Gary Johnson, university provost
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!