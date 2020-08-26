Students are in class, on campus at Lenoir-Rhyne University

Lenoir-Rhyne students are back on campus, and the university plans to keep it that way.

Students moved in to campus dorms last week but first had to present a form showing they tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

“If a student received a positive test, we asked that they stay at home and isolate according to current CDC guidelines,” Cory Butzin, marketing communications specialist for Lenoir-Rhyne University, said. “Following the quarantine period, they’re allowed to return to campus for in-person instruction provided they submit clearance from a health care provider.

Some nearby universities, including UNC-Charlotte, have decided to only have online classes for now.

“We continue to monitor local, regional and national guidelines to make sure our campus is as safe as possible,” Butzin said. “We hope we’re able to continue in-person classes for the duration of the semester.”

Butzin said that professors are prepared to move their classes to online instruction if the university decides to move to online only.

School officials say this is a unique time for students and the university.