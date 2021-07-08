Student to protest Lenoir-Rhyne's vaccine requirement

A Lenoir-Rhyne student is planning a protest against the university’s vaccine requirement for students attending in the fall semester.

Aubrey Holman, a rising senior in the school’s nursing program, said the demonstration will start at 12:30 p.m. July 15 in the parking lot by the university's football stadium. She said she has asked Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt and university trustees to attend.

A Change.org petition opposing the university policy had garnered nearly 2,800 signatures by Thursday morning. Holman started the petition. In the petition, she wrote that the mandate was a violation of students’ constitutional rights.

“Students should not be punished for refusal of the vaccination,” Holman wrote in the petition. “Therefore, all exemptions should be taken seriously by the faculty and those students should not be targeted.”

The university announced in June that it would require the COVID-19 vaccine for all Lenoir-Rhyne students, faculty and staff at all campus locations starting with the return to campus this fall. The university has said it will consider exemptions for medical reasons or sincerely-held religious beliefs as well as for students who are taking online-only courses.