Student to protest Lenoir-Rhyne's vaccine requirement

A Lenoir-Rhyne student is planning a protest against the university’s vaccine requirement for students attending in the fall semester.
Aubrey Holman, a rising senior in the school’s nursing program, said the demonstration will start at 12:30 p.m. July 15 in the parking lot by the university's football stadium. She said she has asked Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt and university trustees to attend.
A Change.org petition opposing the university policy had garnered nearly 2,800 signatures by Thursday morning. Holman started the petition. In the petition, she wrote that the mandate was a violation of students’ constitutional rights.
“Students should not be punished for refusal of the vaccination,” Holman wrote in the petition. “Therefore, all exemptions should be taken seriously by the faculty and those students should not be targeted.”
The university announced in June that it would require the COVID-19 vaccine for all Lenoir-Rhyne students, faculty and staff at all campus locations starting with the return to campus this fall. The university has said it will consider exemptions for medical reasons or sincerely-held religious beliefs as well as for students who are taking online-only courses.
In an interview, Holman also said she was also concerned that the vaccine has not been tested enough to see what the long-term side effects may be.
She pointed to recent reports of rare cases of heart inflammation linked to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
In response to concerns about the safety of the vaccine, Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said that reports of major side effects are uncommon and that the risks of being unvaccinated outweigh any risk of side effects.
“All three vaccines currently available for use in the U.S. underwent rigorous clinical trials where no steps were skipped and all three have been authorized by the FDA for emergency use,” McCracken said. “Subsequent monitoring through hundreds of millions of doses has shown that they are still safe and effective in real-world conditions.”
She added that people with questions and concerns about the vaccine should confer with their doctor.
University response
Cat Niekro, the university’s vice president for institutional advancement, said state and federal law allow the university to mandate the vaccine.
“A university or employer may require such a vaccine when it determines that doing so is in the interest of the health, safety and well-being of its students or employees and is important to providing a safe and vibrant learning environment as part of its mission,” Niekro said.
She said the decision to require the vaccine had support from a wide swath of the university community, including a task force that had student representation and university trustees, who found it to be in the best interest of the university.
Niekro said more than 1,200 people associated with the university have been completely vaccinated.
