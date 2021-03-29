Student, teacher share experiences in Bandys computer science class

Bandys High School sophomore Whitney Drummond sees the importance of technology in today’s world. That’s why she signed up to take Advance Placement Computer Science Principles.
“Computer science is interesting to me because it is a fundamental element of modern society with the internet, cell phones, and gaming,” Drummond explained. “There are also so many different areas covered by computer science, including software and hardware, programming, and algorithms that I can always learn something new. “
Drummond learned a variety of things in this class, including the parts of a computer, how software is developed, different types of code, and how to create her own computer program.
AP Computer Science Principles was first offered at Bandys four years ago. Since then, teacher Heather Huffman has had 55 male students and 13 female students.
“I always begin the semester by telling my students that four short years ago I knew nothing about computer science,” Huffman said. “I talk about all the things I have learned by teaching the course, and I tell them about everything they will learn, as well. I provided examples of how they use computer science in their everyday life. Then we learn why those things are classified as computer science.”
Recently, Bandys was awarded with the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles.
“I am extremely proud of Mrs. Huffman, as well as our students, for earning this national-level recognition from the AP College Board,” Bandys Principal Chad Maynor said. “Our goal is always to meet the academic needs of each student, regardless of gender, and to afford them the opportunity to explore and pursue what it is they are passionate about while at Bandys High School.”
A 15-year veteran teacher, Huffman has seen an increase in female students’ interest in technology-related classes. “I have had several female students who actually tell me, ‘I’m taking this class because my dad works in computer science and seeing what he does has piqued my interest,’” Huffman said. “I would also attribute the growth to females becoming more confident in their abilities. My female students have far exceeded my male students over the last four years.”
Drummond is one of these students.
“I took AP Computer Science Principles during the spring semester of the 2019-2020 school year during the pandemic,” Drummond said. “I passed the class with a 99 and passed the AP exam with a four out of five.”
After passing the class with flying colors, Drummond plans to pursue more education in technology. “I am currently looking into minoring in computer science in college, because there are lots of diverse job opportunities within the computer science field,” she said. “The focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) in computer science is another factor that draws me to pursue greater knowledge in this area.”
Drummond isn’t the only one cutting a path for women. Huffman, a female teacher, has faced challenges teaching in a male-dominated field.
“I am thankful for the other courses I teach — Marketing and Sports & Entertainment Marketing I, II, & III. They have prepared me for teaching a course that tends to be male-dominated,” Huffman said. “Much like the other courses, I find that many of my male students come in with somewhat of a ‘chip on their shoulder’ attitude.”
Huffman said it doesn’t take long for her male students to open their minds. “They soon realize I can help their knowledge of the subject grow, sometimes exponentially in specific areas they didn’t know was possible,” she explained. “I use this to show them you can always learn something new, no matter how much you already know.”
Maynor is thankful for Huffman’s dedication to teaching. “Mrs. Huffman does a great job of connecting with her students and challenging them to reach their fullest potential,” he said. “I think this award is a testament to her efforts and the hard work of her students. In today’s technology-driven society, the skills they acquired will undoubtedly serve them well for years to come.”
Drummond said she feels it is important for female students to pursue their interests in technology-related fields. “Taking classes in male-dominated subjects teaches women that they are just as capable as men in STEM, which defies the stereotypes,” she said. “The inclusion of women in these male-dominated subjects creates diversity and new opportunities for women to find a career or subject they are passionate about.”
