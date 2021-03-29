Student, teacher share experiences in Bandys computer science class

Drummond isn’t the only one cutting a path for women. Huffman, a female teacher, has faced challenges teaching in a male-dominated field.

“I am thankful for the other courses I teach — Marketing and Sports & Entertainment Marketing I, II, & III. They have prepared me for teaching a course that tends to be male-dominated,” Huffman said. “Much like the other courses, I find that many of my male students come in with somewhat of a ‘chip on their shoulder’ attitude.”

Huffman said it doesn’t take long for her male students to open their minds. “They soon realize I can help their knowledge of the subject grow, sometimes exponentially in specific areas they didn’t know was possible,” she explained. “I use this to show them you can always learn something new, no matter how much you already know.”

Maynor is thankful for Huffman’s dedication to teaching. “Mrs. Huffman does a great job of connecting with her students and challenging them to reach their fullest potential,” he said. “I think this award is a testament to her efforts and the hard work of her students. In today’s technology-driven society, the skills they acquired will undoubtedly serve them well for years to come.”

Drummond said she feels it is important for female students to pursue their interests in technology-related fields. “Taking classes in male-dominated subjects teaches women that they are just as capable as men in STEM, which defies the stereotypes,” she said. “The inclusion of women in these male-dominated subjects creates diversity and new opportunities for women to find a career or subject they are passionate about.”

