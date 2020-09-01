Student: If we can make change happen here, it could spread around the world

Diversity has come, big time, to Hickory High School and the city school system since the tense years of forced integration in the late 1960s.
The high school demographics in 2020, according to school system spokeswoman Beverly Snowden, are 39% white, 26% Hispanic, 20% Black and 5% Asian, with less than 1% Native American/Alaskan and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and 9% identifying with two or more categories.
“The best thing about Hickory Public Schools is our diversity,” said Snowden. “We absolutely love it, and embrace it. That is about as Americana as you can get. It is truly representative of our country. It’s who we are.”
She added, “We have over 30 languages spoken in the homes of our students, and they come from all over the world. That, to me, is amazing. That shows how global we are here in this little town of Hickory.”
Snowden noted that Superintendent Robbie Adell, an African American, is the first minority to head the system established in 1903 and merged with Ridgeview Schools in 1966. Current Teacher of the Year Anyea Gibson and Principal of the Year Eric Puryear are African Americans, she continued.
Toni Abernathy, already a veteran community activist at the age of 24, said there has been gradual improvement in diversity and student relations over the decades at Hickory High. “When I graduated in 2014, racial tension was not too bad,” she said. “And, I was there before the whole Trump nonsense. I heard that during the time of, like, Trump, there was more racial tension.”
She said the high school enhanced its diversity experiment by revising the formula for student rankings and, like school districts across the nation, ending the tradition of a valedictorian and salutatorian at graduation.
“It was brought to Hickory High’s attention that their top numbers, the top students, weren’t representative of what their actual student population was,” said Abernathy. “Because what was happening is, like, if you take AP (Advanced Placement) classes and their International Baccalaureate Program, those programs come with a fee towards the end, so a lot of kids who can’t afford that aren’t going to take that option. And so, they fixed the way they do their top students.”
Snowden stressed that students who need to can apply for scholarships to enroll in the AP or accelerated AP courses. “Not every student wants to ask, out of pride, self-esteem or self-worth, but we offer scholarships to take down any barriers. There is never enough minorities enrolled in those courses to what we are hoping for in our school system.”
Abernathy, whose younger sister, Darian, 21, was Hickory’s student council president in 2017, said disparity remains in student government, noting there were few African Americans on the student council and none were student body president during her four years. Snowden noted there currently is no student government with remote learning because of COVID-19, and said there was no archive available about the diversity of student government.
Community activism is hardly new to Toni Abernathy. The East Carolina University biology graduate describes herself as an educator and environmentalist. “I was chairman, and before that, vice chairman, of the Hickory Youth Council,” she said, referring to her leadership in 2013-14 on the municipal body comprised of 30 high school students charged with representing youths in the city. “That was a great experience. Activism has always been a thing for me. So, just having a voice in the community as a young person, I really enjoyed that.”
Eternity Mitchell, 17, a student at Challenger Early College High School, is determined to not have the current wave of protests ebb into a historical footnote. “It’s going to take our generation, the newer generation, to continue this,” she said. “Our grandparents have been doing this since they were our age, and we still have stuff we want to see changed.
“But if we don’t do anything, if we just do one thing, if someone were to go to just one march and say, ‘I’ve done my part,’ or sign one petition and say, ‘I did my part,’ of course it will not continue,” she added. “Because that’s one step of thousands we need to take as individuals.”
Mitchell said she always has been prone to speak for those who felt they could not or should not speak up for themselves. “As Black people, sometimes we feel like we can’t speak up, because when we speak up, we see what happens,” she said, noting the suspicious jail death of Chicago activist Sandra Bland after a traffic stop in Hempstead, Texas, in July 2015.
“That can’t stop us from speaking up,” she added. “Because that’s what they want. They want us to be quiet. They want us to hush.”
Hannah Griffin, 20, a Lenoir-Rhyne University student, said personal experiences during her teens that she viewed as racism, though perhaps not as intense as what is experienced by African Americans, led to her involvement in the protests.
Her mother is Filipino-American and father is German-American, and Griffin said she has felt the sting of discrimination because of the way she looks — particularly her hair, her mannerisms, and her family not being as affluent as those of some other students.
However, she said there is a richness in the diversity of her family and the multi-ethnic environment that surrounds her. There is a growing Filipino community in Hickory, as well as an established Hmong population in North Carolina that ranks fourth-highest among states. Griffin said there is affinity between Filipinos and the people of the rest of Southeast Asia. She has Hmong friends as far away as Thailand.
“When we all get together, my mother’s Filipino family and my father’s German family, and Hmong friends, you have all kinds of cultures going on, and it’s like one big, happy, beautiful world,” she said.
Griffin sees her local activism for equality, freedom, justice and opportunity not only making an impact in her own community, but having global implications.
“The United States is considered a world leader in so many things,” she said. “So if we can make change happen here, it could spread around the world.”
