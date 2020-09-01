Student: If we can make change happen here, it could spread around the world

Community activism is hardly new to Toni Abernathy. The East Carolina University biology graduate describes herself as an educator and environmentalist. “I was chairman, and before that, vice chairman, of the Hickory Youth Council,” she said, referring to her leadership in 2013-14 on the municipal body comprised of 30 high school students charged with representing youths in the city. “That was a great experience. Activism has always been a thing for me. So, just having a voice in the community as a young person, I really enjoyed that.”

Eternity Mitchell, 17, a student at Challenger Early College High School, is determined to not have the current wave of protests ebb into a historical footnote. “It’s going to take our generation, the newer generation, to continue this,” she said. “Our grandparents have been doing this since they were our age, and we still have stuff we want to see changed.

“But if we don’t do anything, if we just do one thing, if someone were to go to just one march and say, ‘I’ve done my part,’ or sign one petition and say, ‘I did my part,’ of course it will not continue,” she added. “Because that’s one step of thousands we need to take as individuals.”