Strive for excellence in all you do: Bunker Hill High School Class of 2022 graduates

Strive for excellence in all you do.

That's what graduation speaker Elizabet Chavez challenged her Bunker Hill High School classmates to do as they leave behind high school.

Chavez encouraged her classmates to "take on the world" and leave their own legacies because she said all of her peers have the opportunity to achieve greatness. She delivered those words of encouragement Friday evening during the graduation ceremony on the high school football field.

Out of the 189 graduates, 60 plan on attending a two-year college and 40 plan on attending a four-year college. Five graduates plan on going into the armed forces and 11 graduates plan on going straight into the workforce. Two graduates have other post-high school training plans.

In total, the Class of 2022 earned $2,777,367 in scholarship funds.

Principal Preston Clarke took the stage to address the Class of 2022. He reminded the graduates to remember those that helped them along their high school journey.

