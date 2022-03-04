State study shows students are still struggling in school

Newton-Conover City Schools also implemented a summer program. Teachers in the district are going beyond what was expected of them to give students individual attention and help, Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education member Mark Pennell said. “The teachers are doing everything possible in helping the parents and kids, because it takes the whole group to bring these kids back up,” Pennell said. “It is going to take the parents really staying on top of the kids to get their lessons done.”

Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education members Jim Stockner and Pennell agreed that it will take time to make up for all of the learning loss that resulted from COVID-19. Both board members said the district is working hard to do what is needed and is looking for other ways to help students.

“We want them (students) to be in the classroom, and we’re glad that they’re back in the classroom,” Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education member Jeanne Jarrett said. “That’s been shown to be the most effective — the one-on-one and face-to-face learning. We hope that things will be in a situation where all of that can continue.”

The study’s findings will be presented to the North Carolina General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Education Oversight Committee in mid-March. The final report on the impact of lost instructional time is due in December. State and local leaders will have the chance to provide input in the next levels of the study, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s website.

