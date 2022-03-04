State study shows students are still struggling in school

Students made less academic progress during the pandemic than in previous years, according to a study compiled by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. End-of-grade and end-of-course test scores for the 2020-2021 school year were significantly lower than in 2018-2019, according to the study.
A preliminary report of the study’s findings was released on Wednesday. The report indicated that students of all ages and backgrounds were impacted negatively in their academics by the pandemic. The results showed that students had scored lower than expected in nearly all subjects, with the greatest negative impact in math and science, according to the report posted on the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s website.
The study showed students who were receiving face-to-face instruction and had access to extra resources did better than students who continued their education virtually, the report said.
Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools have started initiatives to help combat learning loss, including summer programs, extra teaching assistants and online educational programs, according to financial plans put forth by the districts for COVID-19 relief funding.
Catawba County Schools Board of Education member Jeff Taylor pointed to a summer learning initiative that was funded by pandemic relief money, which he said allowed for remediation for students to try to fill those gaps. “I know that there are other initiatives within each school and at each level in elementary, middle and high school, depending on where the gaps are.”
Newton-Conover City Schools also implemented a summer program. Teachers in the district are going beyond what was expected of them to give students individual attention and help, Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education member Mark Pennell said. “The teachers are doing everything possible in helping the parents and kids, because it takes the whole group to bring these kids back up,” Pennell said. “It is going to take the parents really staying on top of the kids to get their lessons done.”
Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education members Jim Stockner and Pennell agreed that it will take time to make up for all of the learning loss that resulted from COVID-19. Both board members said the district is working hard to do what is needed and is looking for other ways to help students.
“We want them (students) to be in the classroom, and we’re glad that they’re back in the classroom,” Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education member Jeanne Jarrett said. “That’s been shown to be the most effective — the one-on-one and face-to-face learning. We hope that things will be in a situation where all of that can continue.”
The study’s findings will be presented to the North Carolina General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Education Oversight Committee in mid-March. The final report on the impact of lost instructional time is due in December. State and local leaders will have the chance to provide input in the next levels of the study, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s website.