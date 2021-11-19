State budget allots $15 million to CVCC for new vocational center

CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw thanked state Sen. Dean Proctor and state Reps. Mitchell Setzer and Jay Adams for their support of the project.

Proctor said Thursday he was excited for the innovative potential of the center. “We want to use that as a nucleus to develop other things around it, too,” he said.

No site has been selected yet for the center.

Proctor said that, while it could be located on or near the college’s existing campus, he believes a spot along U.S. 321 may be more appropriate given the regional nature of the institution.

In addition to the $15 million for the center, the budget also includes $8.8 million for water and sewer projects. Proctor said the water and sewer funding will help provide the infrastructure to the new center but that money not used to that end could be go toward other water and sewer projects in the county.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

