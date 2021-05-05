 Skip to main content
St. Stephens to allow ospreys to stay
BIRDS NEST AT SCHOOLS

St. Stephens to allow ospreys to stay

050521-hdr-news-hhsosprey-p2

School officials in Catawba County Schools and Hickory Public Schools decided not to remove ospreys that are nesting in the stadium lights at Hickory and St. Stephens high schools. One of the ospreys at Hickory High can be seen in this photo. 

 Robert Reed

Catawba County Schools has called off plans to remove ospreys that are nesting in the stadium lights at St. Stephens High School. 

"Upon further review, Catawba County Schools will not be removing the osprey eggs or peeps as was previously planned in conjunction with the Carolinas Raptor Center," said Robert Hoyle, the director of construction and maintenance for the school system. 

"We will leave the nest and contents to hatch and mature per their normal cycle. We will work around the nest temporarily until the birds have finished fledging."

The announcement that the birds will be able to stay comes shortly after Hickory High made a similar statement.

Hickory High also has ospreys nesting at its stadium lights. On Tuesday, Hickory Public Schools said the birds will be allowed to stay at least until the birds have laid their eggs and perhaps longer than that. 

Both schools have said they are looking into securing grants to provide for a safe nesting spot for them. 

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

