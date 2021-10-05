St. Stephens' students honor their favorite classmate Marlee Kale

The cheers were loud and sustained when Marlee Kale was announced as St. Stephens’ homecoming queen. She smiled, bowed and even curtsied on the football field as students, parents and faculty stood and chanted her name.
“I got video of them chanting her name when she was announced, but they actually chanted her name as she was walking through the court, too,” Principal Malcolm Stocks said.
Stocks said he was amazed by the amount of support Marlee, who has Down syndrome, received. He said that she had so many family members come out to support her that she had her own section cheering her on.
“We are all so proud of her and we love the way the St. Stephens High School student body and staff have embraced her,” Marlee’s sister Neely Kale Barham said. “It made us realize how much they really do love her.”
After Marlee was crowned homecoming queen on the school’s football field, students and faculty lined up to get pictures with her, assistant principal Amy Rucker said.
Marlee is a social butterfly who greets everyone she sees, according to her teachers at St. Stephens High School. She cheers with the junior varsity cheer team at St. Stephens. Even during the COVID-19 shutdown, Marlee kept in touch with faculty members through email and calls. School nurse Holly Bennett enjoys when Marlee randomly calls her to video chat.
“Everybody knows Marlee. She may not know everybody, but she makes them feel like she knows them,” Rucker said. “No matter what is going on in the day, when you see Marlee you smile. She’s going to make you smile.”
Art teacher Robbin Isenhour-Stewart said Marlee set an example in her art class last year.
“She went over and talked to every single kid,” Isenhour-Stewart said. “She made sure everybody felt at home. That’s a real gift. They all felt seen and comfortable with her. It was awesome.”
Exceptional children’s teacher April McElroy appreciates the kindness and inclusion that the St. Stephens’ student body has shown to Marlee, as well as McElroy’s other students.
“I am really proud of the students here at Saint. I feel like they are very accepting of our students, of our diversity here.” McElroy said. “Marlee is well liked by everyone and all of the other students are accepted, too.”
McElroy and Isenhour-Stewart said students across the school were rooting for Marlee to win, including other members of the homecoming court.
“You could tell that the student body loves her by the way they were chanting her name. I asked my other student who was on the court who she thought would win and she said, ‘I don’t know, but I sure hope it is Marlee,’” Isenhour-Stewart said. “I said, ‘You don’t want to win?’ and she said, ‘No, I want Marlee. We all want Marlee to win.’ It was the best thing ever.’”
Marlee’s family is very appreciative of the love and support she has received at St. Stephens and they hope people continue to share that same kindness with others.
“Kindness goes such a long way to make a difference in someone’s life,” Barham said. “This experience has definitely made a difference for our sweet Marlee.”