St. Stephens' students honor their favorite classmate Marlee Kale

“Everybody knows Marlee. She may not know everybody, but she makes them feel like she knows them,” Rucker said. “No matter what is going on in the day, when you see Marlee you smile. She’s going to make you smile.”

Art teacher Robbin Isenhour-Stewart said Marlee set an example in her art class last year.

“She went over and talked to every single kid,” Isenhour-Stewart said. “She made sure everybody felt at home. That’s a real gift. They all felt seen and comfortable with her. It was awesome.”

Exceptional children’s teacher April McElroy appreciates the kindness and inclusion that the St. Stephens’ student body has shown to Marlee, as well as McElroy’s other students.

“I am really proud of the students here at Saint. I feel like they are very accepting of our students, of our diversity here.” McElroy said. “Marlee is well liked by everyone and all of the other students are accepted, too.”

McElroy and Isenhour-Stewart said students across the school were rooting for Marlee to win, including other members of the homecoming court.