St. Stephens celebrates 250 graduates on Saturday; see the photos and the videos

St. Stephens High School class of 2021 was celebrated on Saturday with a graduation ceremony at the school’s football stadium.
“Today we have officially reached a stepping stone to our future. A stone that we have worked hard to reach,” said Mary Fairchild, class president, to her fellow graduates.
“The journey started 13 long years ago when we were mere children on the riverbank of life,” she continued. “We’ve seen each other every single day for the past how many years, but we’re about to embark on a journey that’s all our own. We won’t have these familiar faces — or foreheads and a mask for the past year — to greet us. This new step in our lives will have to be taken on our own.”
the 2021 class includes 250 graduates. Of these, 85 plan to attend a four-year college, 72 plan to attend a two-year college, 44 will enter the workforce, seven will join the military, and 42 have yet to decide. The class also earned a total of $2,314,818 in scholarship dollars.
Regardless of the plans for their next step in life, the class was encouraged by fellow graduate and student speaker Jonah Sanderson.
“I’m here to remind you that you are strong, you are brilliant, you are resourceful, ambitious and unique,” Sanderson said. “I like to think of life like a playlist. Some people use Apple Music, some use Youtube, or Spotify — all of the songs are the same no matter what platform.”
“It’s up to you to choose which songs to add and it’s up to you to decide which songs get played on repeat,” Sanderson continued. “This is what makes us unique: the decisions we make, the songs we choose, and the strength we have built in ourselves despite the difficult journey. The world around you is truly of what you make of it, and what lens you choose to look through.”
Photos: St. Stephens High School 2021 graduation
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.