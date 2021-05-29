St. Stephens celebrates 250 graduates on Saturday; see the photos and the videos

St. Stephens High School class of 2021 was celebrated on Saturday with a graduation ceremony at the school’s football stadium.

“Today we have officially reached a stepping stone to our future. A stone that we have worked hard to reach,” said Mary Fairchild, class president, to her fellow graduates.

“The journey started 13 long years ago when we were mere children on the riverbank of life,” she continued. “We’ve seen each other every single day for the past how many years, but we’re about to embark on a journey that’s all our own. We won’t have these familiar faces — or foreheads and a mask for the past year — to greet us. This new step in our lives will have to be taken on our own.”

the 2021 class includes 250 graduates. Of these, 85 plan to attend a four-year college, 72 plan to attend a two-year college, 44 will enter the workforce, seven will join the military, and 42 have yet to decide. The class also earned a total of $2,314,818 in scholarship dollars.

Regardless of the plans for their next step in life, the class was encouraged by fellow graduate and student speaker Jonah Sanderson.