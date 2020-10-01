Spring break eliminated in Lenoir-Rhyne's 2021 semester plan

Lenoir-Rhyne University’s presidential task force recently released a revised academic calendar for the spring 2021 semester.

Similar to the fall semester, Lenoir-Rhyne eliminated spring break in the upcoming semester. Instead, the semester will run from Jan. 19 to April 28, with a holiday on Friday, April 2.

Lenoir-Rhyne will also require students and staff to submit a negative COVID-19 test before coming back to campus in the spring. This was a requirement at the beginning of the fall semester.

The university continues to randomly test staff and students for COVID-19. The random testing began in early September as an ongoing surveillance measure. So far the university has administered a total of 3,223 COVID-19 tests, with 2,798 students tested and 425 faculty and staff tested, according to Lenoir-Rhyne’s online dashboard.

There have been 13 total positive COVID-19 tests with three cases currently active, according to the dashboard. Anyone on campus who tests positive is isolated and can return to campus after being cleared to do so by a medical professional.