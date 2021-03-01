Spelling whiz gets one more shot to win district bee

Harley Reynolds is preparing for her fifth and final district-wide spelling bee.
“It’s very exciting, but it does take a lot of hard work and effort,” Harley, an eighth-grader at Mill Creek Middle School, said.
Her mother, Talisha Reynolds, said she believes Harley might be the only Catawba County Schools student to ever represent their school every year in the district-wide spelling bee. “The spelling bee is only open to fourth-graders through eighth-graders, and Harley has represented her school every single year,” Talisha said.
Harley attended Balls Creek Elementary before going to Mill Creek Middle. Unfortunately, she has yet to win the district-wide spelling bee. “She’s come close,” Talisha said. “She’s placed in third and fourth. We’re hoping this is her year.”
Talisha said her daughter’s district win would be very deserving. “Harley has always been smart, and loves to read,” she said. “We had her reading before she went to kindergarten. And since then, her vocabulary has increased. I guess that’s why spelling comes easy to her.”
Some of Harley’s favorite books are “The First Rule of Punk,” by Celia C. Perez, and the Harry Potter series.
Harley has been busy studying for the district competition since she won the school spelling bee at the end of January. She won with the word, “rummages.’”
“My mom will read off the words from a list and I’ll try to spell them,” Harley explained. “Sometimes I’ll set up my computer to read off the words, and I can practice that way, too.”
Talisha said her daughter set a personal goal to make it to at least the district spelling bee every year she could. “I’m a teacher, so we teach our family the importance of setting goals and meeting them,” Talisha said. “This has taken a lot of hard work and commitment.”
Harley will have one last shot at winning the district spelling bee on Friday. The competition will be held at 10 a.m. at Maiden High School. There will be a student representative from each elementary and middle school in the Catawba County Schools system. The winner will be eligible to go to the regional spelling bee later this year.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.