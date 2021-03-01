Spelling whiz gets one more shot to win district bee

Harley Reynolds is preparing for her fifth and final district-wide spelling bee.

“It’s very exciting, but it does take a lot of hard work and effort,” Harley, an eighth-grader at Mill Creek Middle School, said.

Her mother, Talisha Reynolds, said she believes Harley might be the only Catawba County Schools student to ever represent their school every year in the district-wide spelling bee. “The spelling bee is only open to fourth-graders through eighth-graders, and Harley has represented her school every single year,” Talisha said.

Harley attended Balls Creek Elementary before going to Mill Creek Middle. Unfortunately, she has yet to win the district-wide spelling bee. “She’s come close,” Talisha said. “She’s placed in third and fourth. We’re hoping this is her year.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Talisha said her daughter’s district win would be very deserving. “Harley has always been smart, and loves to read,” she said. “We had her reading before she went to kindergarten. And since then, her vocabulary has increased. I guess that’s why spelling comes easy to her.”

Some of Harley’s favorite books are “The First Rule of Punk,” by Celia C. Perez, and the Harry Potter series.