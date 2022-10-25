Speaker warns school board not to compromise on "woke history, radical sexual identity"

During the public comments section of the county school board meeting, a citizen warned the board not to “ride the fence” on issues such as Critical Race Theory (CRT) and LGBTQ+ teachings in schools.

The Catawba County Schools Board of Education, during scheduled meetings, sets aside time for public comment.

Seven people signed up to speak, including Charlie Shepherd of Claremont. He began by praising the board for their efforts but voiced his concerns of nationwide issues that, if the board isn’t cautious, Shepherd said will seep into Catawba County.

Shepherd said children across the nation are being encouraged to explore their sexual identities and genders and encouraged to embrace alternative lifestyles as part of classroom education. There are only two genders, Shepherd said, and current teachings defy the Biblical definition of gender.

Shepherd said there is, “indoctrination of our children through teachers who describe their own radical sexual identity and lifestyle choices in the classroom." He also said, “We’re confusing children by teaching them CRT, woke history [and] all kinds of politically correct rewriting and blatant anti-American propaganda.”

He added, “If you ride the fence on these issues, you will compromise. Make no mistake, that’s what politicians do, and you have to do that. That’s where discrimination is good; we have to decide what’s right and wrong.”

Two citizens were notably jarred by Shepherd’s comments.

Kevin Sparks, who also spoke briefly on his appreciation of the board during public comments, said after the meeting ended that he wondered if he had heard the phrase “that’s where discrimination is good,” correctly. Ricki Hall also noted the sentence, saying it was all she got out of the meeting.

Two candidates running for a seat on the county school board also spoke at the meeting on Monday.

Change in meeting times proposed

Candidate Clayton Mullis suggested moving the start of school board meetings from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. He also suggested the board hold two regular board meetings. One meeting would be focused on board business. The second meeting would be to create an open line of communication between the public and the board.

Candidate Michelle Teague was brief in her address, stating that she agreed with the suggestion to change the meeting time.

Teague also proposed the idea of livestreaming the meetings, like the board did during the pandemic, which would give parents and citizens more opportunity to attend, or watch later.

Of the seven citizens signed up to speak, three withdrew. One spoke after the meeting, saying she was simply a concerned citizen.

“It was just a proactive thing,” Joan E. Gardner said.

She added, “From my standpoint, we have a wonderful school board (and) we have wonderful faculty and librarians, and I think we waste a lot of important time on something that’s really a non-issue … I trust the people in the schools, (and) I trust the educators."

Gardner said both of her children attended schools in the Catawba County district.

Policy decisions delayed

The board tabled four policy amendments until January. The policies are the immunization and health requirements for school admission, surveys of students, administering medication to students and operation of school nutrition services.

Board attorney Crystal Davis said the policies were not ready and needed further review.