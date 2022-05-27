Speaker: Fred T. Foard High School graduates are better together

On the field of Tiger Stadium at Fred T. Foard, a sea of graduates in baby blue gowns celebrated Friday night, marking their next step from high school onward.

In the stands of Tiger Stadium, balloons glinted in the remains of the sun and families cheered and waved at their graduates. The ceremony recognized the challenges the graduating class overcame. The majority of their high school years were marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The adversity students faced due to the pandemic was a theme throughout the ceremony.

Principal Stephen Westmoreland related the pandemic to his own trials fighting cancer. His battle and the students’ battle facing COVID-19 made them more adaptable, he said. “Our experiences will equip us for life,” he said. “I believe you will be better equipped to handle life … because of COVID.”

The school graduated 199 seniors this year. Of those, 79 are headed to a two-year college, 73 to a four-year school, six to the military and 41 are going directly into the workforce, according to information from Catawba County Schools.

Dawson Cody, the student speaker, rehashed the students’ growth from elementary school to middle school to high school. The graduates made it through awkward phases, school dances and a pandemic together.

“We’ve tackled these trying times together and class of 2022, we will always be Tigers forever and better together,” he said.

