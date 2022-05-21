Speaker: COVID made me appreciate everything I have; 82 seniors celebrate their final moments of high school in Hickory

Eighty-two students received their diplomas from Challenger High School Friday night in the Tarlton Complex of Catawba Valley Community College.

This year’s graduates earned a combined total of more than $3.7 million in scholarships. Fifty-one graduates have decided to attend four-year colleges, 17 graduates plan to attend two-year colleges, 13 are going straight into the workforce and one graduate has decided to go into the armed forces.

“I came to North Carolina as a second grader and they referred to us as the class of 2022. I was confused by this statement at first,” student speaker Antony Shaju Ponmany said. “Why were we 2022 and not some other number? So being the curious person that I am, I asked around and they told me that 2022 was the year we would graduate high school. At the time I was thinking, ‘That is such a long ways away. Are we every going to finish?’ But here we are in 2022 graduating from high school.”

Ponmany spoke of the challenges the pandemic brought upon him and his classmates. He said at first he was excited about not having to wake up early for school, but later realized he missed going to class and seeing people. He said it was challenging to balance the workload of junior year and transitioning to an online platform for classes.

“COVID made me appreciate everything that I have,” Ponmany said. “I have great friends, a great family and an amazing support system around me. I promised myself when we got out of quarantine, I would go out and seize my opportunities and truly enjoy what I have now. Challenger has become more than a stepping stone for me but an integral part of my life that shaped me into the person who I am today.”

Once all of the students had walked across the stage, it was time for the turning of the tassels. The students whipped out their phones and selfie sticks to record the moment as they moved their tassels from right to left then tossed their caps into the air.

