South Newton Elementary one of 130 schools in NC selected to expand mental health resources

South Newton Elementary is one out of 130 schools in North Carolina chosen to participate in the N.C. Psychiatry Access Line (NC-PAL) project, said School Psychologist Paula Sigmon at the Newton-Conover Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday.

Sigmon and Assistant Superintendent Beth Penley gave a presentation on NC-PAL, which will be implemented at South Newton Elementary. They also spoke on a district-wide initiative to expand mental health resources.

NC-PAL is a collaboration between Duke University’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Sigmon said. The program provides free training, consultation and support for grades K-12, she said.

Sigmon said there are few pediatric psychiatrists in the area. NC-PAL will provide access to a wider network of providers tailored to individual student needs, Sigmon said.

In an interview, Sigmon said that COVID-19 brought the mental health needs of students to the surface, and “intensified what we see in the schools.” Anxiety is the most common mental health disorder seen in students, Sigmon said, noting that more cases of depression and ADHD are also coming to light.

As part of NC-PAL, Sigmon said she and South Newton Assistant Principal Jonathan Tharpe will attend six bi-weekly Zoom sessions with Duke University practitioners to discuss South Newton’s needs. Practitioners will listen to case studies and provide insight and possible ways to handle each case, Sigmon said.

Sigmon and Penley also said the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) approach to student health is being implemented districtwide. The WSCC approach is defined by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction as, “(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s) framework for addressing health in schools.”

WSCC is a national initiative, “to advance health equity in K-12 education by preventing chronic disease and promoting healthy behaviors, as well as support for emotional well-being,” Sigmon said.

“The goal is to improve emotional well-being for youth in communities that are socially and economically marginalized, and disproportionately affected by chronic diseases and the risk factors that cause them, by utilizing comprehensive mental health services in the school setting,” Sigmon said.

Comprehensive mental health services include connecting students and parents with counselors and providing classroom support for students who need it, Sigmon said.

Classroom support can be a simple daily check-in with their teacher, Sigmon said, to hold the student accountable for their behaviors in class.

“The more we know, the more we can do,” she said, “and the more students and their families can benefit.”

Sigmon said she has a message for parents.

“We just want them to know that, first of all, the school cares, and we want to partner with them,” she said. “We also want to help them find the resources in the community that they may not know about. We can help them, we are their partners, their teammates, and we care about the family and the students.”