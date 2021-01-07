Snow threat moves Hickory, Newton schools to opt for remote-learning day; Catawba cancels

This article was updated at 5:31 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Catawba County Schools has cancelled school – virtual and in-person – for Friday due to the threat of winter weather.

It will also be an optional teacher workday, and Quest is cancelled.

“Not knowing if we will get any more snow events this year, I wanted to ensure our students had a 'good old fashioned' snow day, in the event that we have accumulation worth playing in,” said Matt Stover, CCS Superintendent, in an announcement to parents. “This day will not need to be made up.”

Hickory Public Schools announced that students will use Friday as a remote learning day due to the forecast for inclement weather.

Students will not attend school for in-person learning on Friday. They will connect with teachers for a day of remote learning and will not need to make this day up at a later time.

Newton-Conover City Schools will also use Friday as a remote-learning day. Pre-k will be closed to students, and Kid Connect will operate at North Newton for any Kid Connect students enrolled at any site. Kid Connect will open at 9 a.m. or as road conditions allow for staff to travel to the site.