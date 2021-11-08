Small increases in quarantines reported in all 3 public school systems

The county's three school systems all saw small increases among students placed in quarantine or isolation last week.

The three school systems are Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.

Hickory reported an increase of three active COVID-19 cases in students on Friday. On Oct. 29, Hickory Public Schools reported having two active cases in students and two active cases in staff members. On Friday, there were five active cases in students and two active cases in the staff There were 61 students in quarantine on Friday; 58 students were in quarantine the previous week. There have been no staff members in quarantine for the past two weeks.

Catawba County Schools reported having 149 students and eight on staff in quarantine or isolation on Friday. On Oct. 29, the district had 124 students and 11 staff members in quarantine or isolation. The total number of cases went from 38 to 36 on Friday.

Newton-Conover City Schools went from 26 students in quarantine or isolation to 29 students in quarantine or isolation as of Friday. Three staff members were in quarantine or isolation on Oct. 29. As of Friday, there was no staff in quarantine or isolation. The total number of cases went from nine to six, as reported by Catawba County Public Health.

Data for Hickory Public Schools can be viewed at Covid Dashboard - Hickory Public Schools (hickoryschools.net) and data for Catawba County Schools can be viewed at COVID-19 Daily Dashboard - Catawba County Schools (catawbaschools.net). Newton-Conover City schools does not have an online dashboard.

