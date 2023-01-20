Sixth grade Mountain View Elementary student wins Catawba County Schools district spelling bee

Mountain View Elementary School sixth-grade student Brie Wimbush won the annual Catawba County Schools district spelling bee. Wimbush was named champion after successfully spelling the word “subsequent.”

Wimbush, 12, said she first participated in the spelling bee in fourth grade. She said she thought it was an interesting experience and wanted to see if she could make it to district level again. Her mother, Tiffany Wimbush, also participated in a spelling bee when she was in elementary school.

Jackie Keller, Wimbush’s grandmother, said she and her granddaughter used to practice spelling on the way to and from school when Wimbush was in first grade. Keller said Wimbush rarely misspelled the words she called out.

The runner up was Bryce Sigmon, a seventh-grade student at Jacob’s Fork Middle School. The word Sigmon spelled incorrectly was “marionette.”

Other words that tripped up students included “efficient,” “feisty” and “temperature.” Difficult words that were spelled correctly included, “fluoride,” “recoup,” and “counterfeit.”

At the end, Fred T. Ford High School English teacher Valerie Cody congratulated all the students who participated. Cody called out the words for students to spell on Friday.

“You were a phenomenal round of spellers,” Cody said. “This is one of the best spelling bees we’ve had in a number of years.”