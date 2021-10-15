Six candidates compete for three seats on Newton-Conover school board

What has inspired you to run for election/reelection?

We’re in a pivotal time not only in our society but also in education. The divisiveness that we see has seeped its way into our education system, which takes focus away from our students and our wonderful staff.

I’ve tried to bring a logical voice to the table over the last four years and I hope to have the opportunity to continue to play that role on the school board.

My goal has been and will always be to do what is best for our students, teachers and staff. As a graduate of Newton-Conover High School, it has been and always will be my goal to make Newton-Conover City Schools the best place to learn and grow in North Carolina.

What factors do you find most important when making decisions?

Stakeholder buy-in has always been very important to me. If the students, teachers and staff don’t buy into what we are trying to do from the perspective of the board we aren’t going to get far.

The way we accomplish this best is to do our research on the topics we will be discussing. Having the knowledge to back our positions and having the ability to communicate that to the stakeholders is step one.