Silver lining: Hickory teachers focus on positive impacts in the face of pandemic

Planning lessons for both remote and in-school students has taught me that I am capable of more than what I thought I could do.

We have such wonderful technological tools at our disposal now, that I am pleased at what I have implemented in my lessons.

Heidi Rice, Hickory High:

Helped me develop an entire new skill set: how to teach online and how to really use Canvas.

Shown us that we may have options in the future for students to be able to continue learning when they cannot be in the building for whatever reason.

Given us an appreciation of the ability to be together in class with all our students! (and freely interacting with all our colleagues!)

Given us an appreciation of the dedication of health care, educational (including bus and cafeteria staff!), child care, every-job-related-to-food-from-farm-to-table, and other frontline professionals!

Yolilma Escobar, Viewmont Elementary:

I learned to better understand the families and the people who are around us; we don’t always know what is happening in their lives.