Silver lining: Hickory teachers focus on positive impacts in the face of pandemic

Hickory Public Schools employees were asked what positive impacts they have witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what they shared.
Vanessa Lail, Grandview Middle: Students have learned to reach out and advocate for their needs concerning technology and library resources.
Teachers, parents and families have learned a MASSIVE array of technology skills from troubleshooting steps to use of specific programs.
I think we all value our time together face to face even more than we used to.
Cynthia Boger, Parents as Teachers:
Parents as Teachers have continued to provide the same number of virtual visits this school year as in-person visits in years past, and our program is growing.
We began a brand new playgroup meeting in-person in Long View at Open Door Baptist Church.
We were able to provide many group connections in a meaningful and fun way through Zoom.
Kecia Hopper, Jenkins Elementary:
This year as an educator I was forced to think out of the box in order to make lessons relevant, challenging and engaging for students. Circumstances did not allow for any repeat lessons from last year. Students seemed to appreciate the different spin and new energy of the reinvented lessons.
Library/media time is much more personalized for students. I have used email and Google Classroom to make personalized reading recommendations for every student and deliver materials daily on demand.
Library/media lessons for self-contained students are more in line with their abilities. Self-contained student classes are much more meaningful and effective.
Tiffany Ramseur, Jenkins Elementary:
It has really pushed me to be a leader in my school.
I have become very tech-savvy, and I am a Modern Teacher for my school.
Our students are becoming amazing at using technology!
Valerie Leath, Administrative Services/District Mentor for Beginning Teachers:
During the quiet time at home during COVID, I cleaned out many items at home — and donated those items (including clothes and school supplies) and donated funds to help our school community.
Going through COVID, I’ve realized what a blessed life I have lived. Being home so much made us appreciate each other more as we worked together to survive, professionally and personally. I am thankful to God for our students, faculty and staff, and families. I am also thankful for good health.
Elizabeth Rollins, Southwest Primary:
Building relationships between students and teachers. We have had a hybrid preschool class (students on an A/B schedule, students who are 100% remote) this year. We have learned to build strong relationships that started out part-time for both in-person and part-time remote. Most of the students came to full time, in-person learning, but we also had students who have chosen to remain remote from the beginning.
The students at school and at home embrace the chance to learn, no matter the learning location for the day. The students who participate with in-person learning enjoy getting to communicate with our remote classmates daily. If students are not feeling well or have a family situation that does not allow them to come to school, the students have been able to log on and be a part of our classroom and its activities for the day.
Diane Urtel, Grandview Middle:
Our sixth-grade team has really found out just how strong we are when we work together for the good of students and ourselves.
We are a bonded, formidable force to face and overcome any obstacle.
Millie Baker, Longview Elementary:
Grade Level Team: Uplifting each other with positive affirmations, strong detailed communication, and prayer. (Our theme song from Frozen, “Let It Go.”)
So proud of myself of all the technology strategies and skills I have acquired to help me teach effectively online.
Last but not least, with the strong foundation that we stand on, the unmeasurable amount of support, love and understanding from our principal and support staff in our building has made this school year tolerable, yet still holding us accountable and maintaining those high expectations with consideration and love.
Lorraine Braddock, Hickory High:
Special education students often wait for us to realize they need help. Remote learning taught them to self-advocate.
Growth in technology skills for me and my students.
Pat Cherry, Viewmont Elementary:
Even with masks, social distancing, and the many changes in our classrooms, children are as happy to be at school as I am to have them here with precautions! Smiles say it all!
As always, teachers and staff are supporting each other! My principal, Jeff Hodakowski, has been amazing!
Our students, teachers and administrators are putting every ounce of energy, creativity and LOVE into everything we do to help all students feel successful!
Michele Kubiniec, Oakwood Elementary:
Planning lessons for both remote and in-school students has taught me that I am capable of more than what I thought I could do.
We have such wonderful technological tools at our disposal now, that I am pleased at what I have implemented in my lessons.
Heidi Rice, Hickory High:
Helped me develop an entire new skill set: how to teach online and how to really use Canvas.
Shown us that we may have options in the future for students to be able to continue learning when they cannot be in the building for whatever reason.
Given us an appreciation of the ability to be together in class with all our students! (and freely interacting with all our colleagues!)
Given us an appreciation of the dedication of health care, educational (including bus and cafeteria staff!), child care, every-job-related-to-food-from-farm-to-table, and other frontline professionals!
Yolilma Escobar, Viewmont Elementary:
I learned to better understand the families and the people who are around us; we don’t always know what is happening in their lives.
Each moment is unique and unrepeatable; we must always give 100% in what we do.
I learned to value the little things and enjoy life.
Adam Steele, Administrative Services, director of finance and business:
The ability to effectively and efficiently work from home during the early parts of COVID. This will help us going forward as we look at flexible work environments.
COVID relief money from the state and federal initially helped the district to purchase supplies and materials to safely get staff and students back in the buildings.
Kristen Bealler, director of child nutrition:
As of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, almost exactly 365 days since school closures, our team has served 501,879 meals to children in our community and schools! I am so proud of the child nutrition team, their hard work and cooperation during these difficult times.
Renric Pope, transportation coordinator:
Because we’re transporting fewer students (especially to middle and high schools), we have an opportunity to get to know each student by name and have very few incidents between the students, which means a more positive interaction on the bus.
Tiwan Williams, Southwest Primary:
I learned how to teach remotely as it provided new sources of communication.