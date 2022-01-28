 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherrills Ford sixth-grader wins Catawba County Schools spelling bee
CATAWBA COUNTY SCHOOLS

Sixth-grader Christopher “C.J.” Ball Jr. from Sherrills Ford Elementary won the Catawba County Schools District Spelling Bee on Friday. For the win, he correctly spelled the words “repercussion” and “wharf.”

This was C.J.’s second time participating in the district’s spelling bee. Last year, he came in third and participated in the regional spelling bee, said C.J.’s mother, Amber Ball. As soon as C.J. was announced the winner, his parents rushed up to give him hugs and told him they were very proud of him.

Sixth-grader Connor Dowdle from Snow Creek Elementary was the runner-up. The word that Dowdle spelled incorrectly was “romaine.”

C.J. had a big smile on his face as he held the trophy that will be displayed at his school. C.J. said he felt good about winning.

Both C.J. and Connor will be representing Catawba County Schools at the regional spelling bee on March 21 in Charlotte.

