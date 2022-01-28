Sherrills Ford sixth-grader wins Catawba County Schools spelling bee

Sixth-grader Christopher “C.J.” Ball Jr. from Sherrills Ford Elementary won the Catawba County Schools District Spelling Bee on Friday. For the win, he correctly spelled the words “repercussion” and “wharf.”

This was C.J.’s second time participating in the district’s spelling bee. Last year, he came in third and participated in the regional spelling bee, said C.J.’s mother, Amber Ball. As soon as C.J. was announced the winner, his parents rushed up to give him hugs and told him they were very proud of him.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sixth-grader Connor Dowdle from Snow Creek Elementary was the runner-up. The word that Dowdle spelled incorrectly was “romaine.”

C.J. had a big smile on his face as he held the trophy that will be displayed at his school. C.J. said he felt good about winning.

Both C.J. and Connor will be representing Catawba County Schools at the regional spelling bee on March 21 in Charlotte.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.