Seven additional resource officers to start at Catawba County Schools

Catawba County Schools will have seven additional school resource officers to help monitor elementary schools in the district when classes start at the end of the month.

Six of the school resource officers will come from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, and one is from the Maiden Police Department, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The resource officers will be hired through yearly contracts.

“(Catawba County Schools) will continue to seek grants and funding to keep them in place,” Kim Jordan, Catawba County Schools director of marketing and communication, said via email.

The district set a goal of having one officer per school building.

“We will need four more (school resource officers) to have a (school resource officer) in every school,” Jordan said. “Our goal is to be able to fully fund a (school resource officer) in every school by 2023-24.”

The district has budgeted $500,000 to cover the cost of hiring the officers. The money will come from state safety grants and at-risk money. The sheriff’s office will provide the equipment and cars, Jordan said.

The Maiden police officer will be working full time at the Maiden Elementary School. The Maiden Police Department also has officers at Maiden High School and Maiden Middle School.

The deputies will rotate between assigned elementary schools, Catawba County Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said via email.

All middle and high schools in the district have full-time resource officers, Turk said.