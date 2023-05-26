Gift this article
St. Stephens High School Senior Kennedy Moulton was nervous Friday. She was one of the school’s featured speakers on graduation night and was concerned about delivering the words to a stadium full of family, friends and faculty.
St. Stephens senior Thomas Nolte said he was already looking to the future as he waited for graduation ceremonies to begin. Nolte said he will be a student at Appalachian State University in the fall.
Eric Millsaps, Hickory Daily Record
Her worries were unfounded. Moulton touched on the challenges of being a student in a pandemic, while also drawing laughs from those in attendance with her quips.
She wrapped up her speech by quoting Hannah Montana, a fictional character played by singer and actor Miley Cyrus, on a show of the same name.
“Life is what you make it, so let’s make it rock,” Moulton said.
Malijiza Wilfong waves to friends and family Friday night during graduation ceremonies at St. Stephens High School.
Eric Millsaps, Hickory Daily Record
Speaker Mairead Brock noted she had only one semester of what she described as “normal high school.”
‘It was a world where parents and teachers, the people we look to for answers, had none,” she said about her pandemic-challenge high school days.
Brock added, “In order to succeed we had to be brave, be strong, be resilient.”
Katie Herrera-Luna said she made a cap filled with flowers for her younger brother Dylan Herrera-Luna in honor of his graduation on Friday at St. Stephens High School.
Eric Millsaps, Hickory Daily Record
Speaker Noah Gscheidmeier talked about the strength of the graduating class, noting the school is home to one of the most diverse student bodies in the state and “one giant group of friends.”
Assistant Principal Chris Johnson was the final speaker, leading the class in a cheer that rocked the school’s football stadium.
Saul Magana, second from right, said he was not ready the first time a camera was pointed his way on Friday at St. Stephens. He was more than ready, the second time.
Eric Millsaps, Hickory Daily Record
After the speeches, students were called on stage to be recognized and rewarded.
Graduating senior Saul Magana was one of the first to receive his diploma. "It took a lot of hard work and dedication," he said.
St. Stephens High School graduation processional on Friday. Video by Eric Millsaps.
St. Stephens honored 279 graduates Friday night who earned approximately $4.5 million in scholarships.
The graduation speakers and leaders from left, Noah Gscheidmeier, Mairead Brock, Kennedy Moulton, Mira Fogle and Marlee Bland. Fogle was senior class president. Bland was student body president.
Eric Millsaps, Hickory Daily Record
St. Stephens High School graduation night 2023
Ready for her diploma and the fun after the ceremony.
It was a sea of red caps and gowns as graduating seniors waited to be called to the stage to receive diplomas.
Carmen Corona, left, and Paola Alvarez have balloons and flowers for graduating senior Lizbeth Rodriguez Corona.
Graduating seniors wait patiently under the lights on the field of the St. Stephens High School football stadium.
St. Stephens held a graduation ceremony on the school's football field on Friday.
People lined the football field at St. Stephens to watch the graduation ceremony on Friday.
Graduating seniors are led by a junior marshal on the path to a diploma.
Assistant Principal Chris Johnson hands a St. Stephens student a diploma on Friday night.
