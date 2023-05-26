Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

St. Stephens High School Senior Kennedy Moulton was nervous Friday. She was one of the school’s featured speakers on graduation night and was concerned about delivering the words to a stadium full of family, friends and faculty.

Her worries were unfounded. Moulton touched on the challenges of being a student in a pandemic, while also drawing laughs from those in attendance with her quips.

She wrapped up her speech by quoting Hannah Montana, a fictional character played by singer and actor Miley Cyrus, on a show of the same name.

“Life is what you make it, so let’s make it rock,” Moulton said.

Speaker Mairead Brock noted she had only one semester of what she described as “normal high school.”

‘It was a world where parents and teachers, the people we look to for answers, had none,” she said about her pandemic-challenge high school days.

Brock added, “In order to succeed we had to be brave, be strong, be resilient.”

Speaker Noah Gscheidmeier talked about the strength of the graduating class, noting the school is home to one of the most diverse student bodies in the state and “one giant group of friends.”

Assistant Principal Chris Johnson was the final speaker, leading the class in a cheer that rocked the school’s football stadium.

After the speeches, students were called on stage to be recognized and rewarded.

Graduating senior Saul Magana was one of the first to receive his diploma. "It took a lot of hard work and dedication," he said.

St. Stephens honored 279 graduates Friday night who earned approximately $4.5 million in scholarships.

St. Stephens High School graduation night 2023 St. Stephens graduation 2023 (1).JPG St. Stephens graduation 2023 (2).JPG St. Stephens graduation 2023 (3).JPG St. Stephens graduation 2023 (4).JPG St. Stephens graduation 2023 (5).JPG St. Stephens graduation 2023 (6).JPG St. Stephens graduation 2023 (7).JPG St. Stephens graduation 2023 (8).JPG